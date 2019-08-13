Teen Choice Awards 2019: ‘Modern Family’ Fans Got Very Confused Over Sarah Hyland’s Musical Performance

Hollywood stars are often multi-talented performers, but that did not stop some fans from getting confused once Modern Family star Sarah Hyland began singing during the 2019 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday night. Hyland performed “Met at a Party” with Jordan McGraw for the first time on television during the awards show.

It’s been a while but she did two covers and one song with a band a while ago. A year if I’m not mistaken — ⍟✵۞ AnnaKat ४ᗢ🕸️ (@rosendeeilish) August 12, 2019

since when did sarah hyland sing ????? — morgän 🏹 (@swiftsmadchen) August 12, 2019

Thankfully, some fans were happy with her performance.

However, others were not impressed at all.

sarah hyland… find the note — seb💗 (@melokordei) August 12, 2019

Sarah hyland is a singer? Since when — J (@jenrqby) August 12, 2019

Hyland, 28, has dipped her toe in the music industry before. She teamed up with Boyce Avenue in 2016 to record covers of Maroon 5’s “Don’t Wanna Know” and The Chainsmokers & Halsey’s “Closer.” Earlier this year, she also recorded “Know U Anymore” with BoTalks.

“Met at a Party” was released on Friday. Hyland teased the track on Instagram, writing, “We met in a recording studio to sing a song about meeting someone at a party. #METATAPARTY IS OUT NOW!!!!”

Hyland is now filming the final season of Modern Family. The last season will begin on Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

really sarah hyland is singing while the cast with dom is on the audience — 𝔀 saw tøp (@parenocy) August 12, 2019

BABYYYY I’M SO PROUD OF YOU, I CRIED WHILE YOU WERE SINGING — keila,,, au malec no fix (@shumxxv) August 12, 2019

Hyland star son the series as Hayley Dunphy, a role she might play after the show ends. Last week, ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke said Hayley’s relationship with Reid Ewing’s character Dylan Marshall could be a spinoff. However, nothing is set in stone.

In a recent interview with PopCulture.com, Hyland’s co-star, Nolan Gould, reflected on the connection the cast has built over the years.

“We get to spend time and work with people that we love,” he said. “There are some actors that are really in it for the craft of acting and they want to expand their horizons and work on as many projects as possible — try as many different things, and I guess I was that way until I got on a show that was so perfect that there’s not real reason to leave.”

