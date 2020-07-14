Tamera Mowry Quits 'The Real' After 7 Years

✖

Tamera Mowry-Housley is leaving The Real after seven years on the syndicated daytime talk show. Mowry-Housley, who shot to fame on Sister, Sister with twin sister Tia Mowry-Hardrict, had been on the show since it started in 2013. Her departure leaves Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Houghton and Loni Love as the only remaining original co-hosts on the show.

Mowry-Housley announced her decision to leave on Instagram, noting that the show has been her "home and heart" for the past seven years. "The friendships that I've made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I've had the blessing to interview changed my life for the better," she wrote. "I'm so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy. However, all good things must come to an end, and it's with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real."

The departure is amicable, as Mowry-Housley told her fellow co-hosts she will "always be there" for them and "I love you." She also thanked them for "teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever." Mowry-Housley wrote that she will continue "rooting" for the show, even as she looks forward to spending more time with her family and pursuing new opportunities. Mowry-Housley has two children with her husband, journalist Adam Housley.

In the caption for her statement, Mowry-Housley said she did not plan on making the announcement today, especially due to the death of her "dear friend" Naya Rivera. However, she said there would be reports on her plans, so she chose to get ahead of the news. "I'm so happy for you, sis. I can't wait for all that awaits you ahead," Mai wrote in response to the news.

The Real launched in 2013 with Mowry-Housley, Love, Mai, Tamar Braxton and Houghton. Braxton left in 2016 to focus on her music career, and a new permanent host was not brought in until comedian Amanda Seales joined in January. However, Seales announced last month she was not renewing her contract. She believed she could not discuss social issues on the show as much as she wished. "It doesn’t feel good to my soul to be at a place where I can not speak to my people the way they need to be spoken to... and where the people that are speaking to me in despairing ways are not being handled.," Seales said on June 3, reports Entertainment Tonight.