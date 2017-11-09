Exclusive: Tamera Mowry Confirms ‘Sister, Sister’ Reboot: ‘So Close’ to Happening

Fans who have been waiting on the edge of their seats for word on a Sister, Sister reboot will be excited to learn that the ’90s sitcom is closer than ever to making a comeback.

Tamera Mowry told PopCulture.com that the show is “so close” to returning to TV.

“We are so close to making it happen,” Mowry said. “There are three steps, and we are now at two-and-a-half. So that tells you how close we are to making it happen.”

Mowry even went on to say that the show is so close to production that it already has a premise. “We have a premise and I cannot wait for [audiences] to find out. It is going to be awesome,” the mom of two said in an interview for GoodNites NightTime Underwear potty training pants.

The 39-year-old actress said she hasn’t acted with her sister, Tia since 2009.

“I can’t wait to get to work with her again,” Mowry said. “When we work together, it’s magical. We don’t even have to try. It just naturally happens and we have natural chemistry. She’s my twin!”

She also opened up about her and journalist husband Adam Housley’s upcoming HGTV show, saying they are “in the process” right now of making it happen. Mowry’s social media and blog are filled with beautiful interior design projects she has completed over the years and she says design is a passion of hers.

“I have loved interior design ever since I was able to have my own room. My sister and I shared a room for a long time,” she said. “The moment I got my own room, that’s when I started thinking, ‘OK, now I can do whatever I want with my own space’ and I fell in love with it… I really like a room to feel cohesive, elegant, sophisticated and comfortable all at the same time.”

Mowry said she and Housley make the perfect team, because he has been on the contracting and construction side of the operation for years.

“When I married my husband, I found out that he’s been building — and his brother has been flipping homes — for a while. They built their own grocery store in Napa so I was like, ‘Hmm, interesting. Maybe we could have some fun with this,’ ” she said. “Adam is amazing at it, he’s phenomenal.”

Mowry and Housley’s HGTV show would come hot on the heels of the fifth and final season of Fixer Upper, which is set to premiere Nov. 21. She previously announced the news on her Instagram. “Talk about dreams coming true!” she captioned an image of herself working with a production crew. “@adamhousley and I are shooting our own @hgtv show.”

Mowry said her and Housley’s kids, 4-year-old son Aden and 2-year-old daughter Ariah, will also be involved on the show.

Mowry opened up about Aden’s struggle with nighttime wetting during potty training and said that while Aden is now dry at night, GoodNites NightTime Underwear helped get him there.

“I thought because my son was dry during the day he was automatically going to be dry at night,” Mowry said. “That wasn’t the case but what I’ve realized is that…it’s totally normal, and that for some kids it just take a little bit longer. Nighttime dryness evolves as your child grows and it’s mainly just a part of their physical development. When they are ready, they’re going to be dry at night.”

She says GoodNites helped Aden be more confident when he hit the hay at night, which made Mowry feel better, too.

“[Potty training] is a challenging experience…because sometimes there can be judgement,” she said. “Sometimes your child can be embarrassed, and as a parent you can be confused. You’re trying to figure everything out and it may cause you to compare — and nothing ever comes good from that.”

