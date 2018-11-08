‘The Real’ Releases Statement After Host Tamera Mowry’s Niece Alaina Housley Dies in Thousand Oaks Shooting

The Real has released a statement on the tragic death of host Tamera Mowry’s niece Alaina Housley, who died in the Thousand Oaks shooting.

The daytime talk show posted a statement to its official Twitter page, expressing sympathy over the loss of 18-year-old Housley.

“The Real is heartbroken for the victims of the senseless tragedy in Thousand Oaks, which included Alaina Housley, the niece of Tamera and Adam Housely,” the statement began. “We send prayers and strength to all the victims’ families and their community as well as our gratitude to the first responders.”

“We send all our love and our deepest condolences to the Housleys, our family, during this difficult time,” the statement concluded.

Housley was killed after Ian David Long — a 28-year-old United States Marine Corps veteran — entered the Borderline Bar & Grill and opened fire on the patrons inside.

When the chaos finally ceased, a dozen people were dead and twice as many were injured. Long reportedly turned the gun on himself and took his own life before police could apprehend him.

Alaina Housley, 18. Housley was a student at Pepperdine University, and the niece of former Fox News reporter Adam Housley and actress Tamera Mowry-Housley. “Our hearts are broken,” her aunt and uncle said. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her.” pic.twitter.com/tmeNVhTdJf — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) November 8, 2018

The news of Houseley’s tragic passing was first revealed by Mowry and her husband Adam, who provided a joint statement to the press.

“Our hearts are broken. We just learned that our niece Alaina was one of the victims of last night’s shooting at Borderline bar in Thousand Oaks,” the statement read. “Alaina was an incredible young woman with so much life ahead of her and we are devastated that her life was cut short in this manner. We thank everyone for your prayers and ask for privacy at this time.”

Prior to the terrible discovery, Adam spoke with Los Angeles Times journalist Andrea Castillo, who shared that he told her during the shooting “two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape.” They were reportedly taken to a hospital and treated for “major glass wounds.”

Housley said two of Alaina’s suite mates jumped through a broken window to escape and are at a hospital with major glass wounds. As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed “Hey! Get the [sic] down on the ground!” They told Housley they believe it was the gunman. — Andrea Castillo (@andreamcastillo) November 8, 2018

“As they ran away from the bar, someone screamed “Hey! Get the (sic) down on the ground! They told Housley they believe it was the gunman,” Castillo added.

Law enforcement investigators do not appear to have confirmed a motive for Long’s actions.

