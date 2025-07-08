Donnie Wahlberg Shares Exciting ‘Boston Blue’ Update

Donnie Wahlberg has an exciting update about Boston Blue.

The new Blue Bloods offshoot is set to premiere this fall on CBS.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Also starring Sonequa Martin-Green, Gloria Reuben, Ernie Hudson, Maggie Lawson, and Marcus Scribner, the new series will take Wahlberg’s Detective Danny Reagan to Boston, with his new partner being a member of a prominent law enforcement family. CBS ordered Boston Blue to series in February, and it was confirmed in March that the “universe expansion” would be premiering in the fall. The excitement is continuing with the update that Boston Blue has kicked off production, per Wahlberg’s Instagram Story.

Donnie Wahlberg Instagram

The New Kids on the Block co-founder shared a picture from the first table read alongside the caption, “A new chapter.” Included in the photo was the front of the pilot script, as well as his name card and Martin-Green’s name card. Now that production has started, it’s getting all the more real that Blue Bloods, in a way, is coming back. Although it will be hard with a mostly new cast and the fact that it’s not set in New York, it’s still as exciting as ever.

Boston Blue is not a direct spinoff of Blue Bloods, but instead a “universe expansion.” The series comes from writers Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, who initially pitched the storyline with JBTV to CBS Studios and CBS. The network ordered a script based on the pitch, and after it was well-received by the network and studio, executives decided that it would be a good opportunity to have it be part of the Blue Bloods universe. All that was changed was that a transfer from the LAPD coming to Boston was instead a member of the Reagan family.

Blue Bloods ended in December after 14 seasons, but before then, it was reported that CBS was eyeing to expand the universe, whether with a new series or even a TV movie. It was hard to tell if it would ever happen, and it was a pleasant surprise when Boston Blue was officially ordered to series. As for whether other Reagan family members will appear, that remains to be seen, but it’s always possible. A premiere date for Boston Blue should be announced later this summer. In the meantime, all 14 seasons of Blue Bloods are streaming on Paramount+.