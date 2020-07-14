Naya Rivera: Everything Her 'Glee' Co-Stars Have Said About Her Passing

On Monday, authorities in Ventura County, California issued a major update in the case of Naya Rivera, who went missing on Wednesday after taking a trip to Lake Piru with her young son. Officials confirmed that they found a body in Lake Piru, later confirming that it belonged to the Glee star, who was 33. In response to this tragic news, several of Rivera's former Glee co-stars have penned tributes to their late friend on social media.

Authorities had been searching for Rivera since Wednesday, which is when she was reported missing after her four-year-old son Josey was found sleeping alone on the boat that he and his mother had rented. Josey told officers that his mother helped him back onto the boat after they went out for a swim but that she then disappeared underneath the surface of the water (Josey has since been reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey). On Monday, a body that was later deemed to have been Rivera's was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, which has depths of 30 to 65 feet. Sheriff Bill Ayub, who spoke during a press conference on Monday, said that authorities do not believe that there was any foul play involved in Rivera's death.

These updates have hit many around the world hard. Of course, the news has been a particularly bitter pill to swallow for those who knew Rivera best, including her Glee co-stars, many of whom issued the loveliest of tributes to their late friend in light of her untimely passing.