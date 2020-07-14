Naya Rivera: Everything Her 'Glee' Co-Stars Have Said About Her Passing
On Monday, authorities in Ventura County, California issued a major update in the case of Naya Rivera, who went missing on Wednesday after taking a trip to Lake Piru with her young son. Officials confirmed that they found a body in Lake Piru, later confirming that it belonged to the Glee star, who was 33. In response to this tragic news, several of Rivera's former Glee co-stars have penned tributes to their late friend on social media.
Authorities had been searching for Rivera since Wednesday, which is when she was reported missing after her four-year-old son Josey was found sleeping alone on the boat that he and his mother had rented. Josey told officers that his mother helped him back onto the boat after they went out for a swim but that she then disappeared underneath the surface of the water (Josey has since been reunited with his father, Rivera's ex-husband Ryan Dorsey). On Monday, a body that was later deemed to have been Rivera's was found in the northeastern portion of the lake, which has depths of 30 to 65 feet. Sheriff Bill Ayub, who spoke during a press conference on Monday, said that authorities do not believe that there was any foul play involved in Rivera's death.
These updates have hit many around the world hard. Of course, the news has been a particularly bitter pill to swallow for those who knew Rivera best, including her Glee co-stars, many of whom issued the loveliest of tributes to their late friend in light of her untimely passing.
Kevin McHale
My Naya, my Snixxx, my Bee. I legitimately can not imagine this world without you. pic.twitter.com/qX9t1Uhx01— Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) July 14, 2020
Jane Lynch
Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.— Jane Lynch (@janemarielynch) July 13, 2020
Jenna Ushkowitz
There are no words and yet so many things I want to say, I don't believe I'll ever be able to articulate exactly what I feel but... Naya, you were a ⚡️ force and everyone who got to be around you knew it and felt the light and joy you exuded when you walked into a room. You shined on stage and screen and radiated with love behind closed doors. I was lucky enough to share so many laughs, martinis and secrets with you. I can not believe I took for granted that you'd always be here. Our friendship went in waves as life happens and we grow, so I will not look back and regret but know I love you and promise to help the legacy of your talent, humor, light and loyalty live on. You are so loved. You deserved the world and we will make sure Josey and your family feel that everyday. I miss you already.
Lea Michele
Lea Michele pays tribute to Cory Monteith and Naya Rivera via Instagram stories. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/CAGxyEeznN— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2020
Mike O'Malley
Naya Rivera was hilarious. She lit up the set. She was the definition of cool. pic.twitter.com/lDZAbtt6P9— Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) July 14, 2020
Chris Colfer
How can you convey all your love and respect for someone in one post? How can you summarize a decade of friendship and laughter with words alone? If you were friends with Naya Rivera, you simply can’t. Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly. She spoke truth to power with poise and fearlessness. She could turn a bad day into a great day with a single remark. She inspired and uplifted people without even trying. Being close to her was both a badge of honor and a suit of armor. Naya was truly one of a kind, and she always will be. 💔 Sending all my love to her wonderful family and her beautiful son.
Darren Criss
She was bold. She was outrageous. She was a LOT of fun. Naya made me laugh like no one else on that set. I always said it while we were working together and I’ve maintained it ever since. Her playful, wicked sense of humor never ceased to bring a smile to my face. She played by her own rules and was in a class of her own. She had a brashness about her that I couldn’t help but be enchanted by. I also always loved her voice, and savored every chance I got to hear her sing. I think she had more talent than we would have ever been able to see. I was constantly moved by the degree to which she took care of her family, and how she looked out for her friends. She showed up for me on numerous occasions where she didn’t have to, and I was always so grateful for her friendship then, as I certainly am now. And even as I sit here, struggling to comprehend, gutted beyond description- the very thought of her cracks me up and still brings a smile to my face. That was Naya’s gift. And it's a gift that will never go away. Rest in peace you wild, hilarious, beautiful angel.