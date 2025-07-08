Both of Ariana Grande’s Sitcoms Are in Netflix’s Top 10 Right Now

Ariana Grande is taking over Netflix with her two sitcoms.

As the Wicked star’s film career is taking off, fans are going back to her beginnings.

Victorious, which ran for four seasons on Nickelodeon, is currently ranked No. 4 in Kids TV Shows on Netflix U.S. Grande starred as the ditzy Cat Valentine, and it kickstarted her career. Although the musical sitcom has four seasons, only Seasons 2 and 3 are available. However, it seems like Seasons 3 and 4 are actually combined on Netflix, so fans will be able to watch a total of 40 episodes. The series starred Victoria Justice as Tori Vega, a new student at a performing arts high school in Hollywood. Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, Avan Jogia, and Daniella Monet also starred.

Actress Ariana Grande arrives at Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

After Victorious ended in 2013, that was not the end for Grande’s Cat Valentine. That same year, Nickelodeon came out with a spinoff, Sam & Cat, which was also a spinoff of iCarly. The series centered on Cat and Jennette McCurdy’s Sam Puckett as they started their own babysitting service in LA. The show is currently No. 10 in Kids TV Shows on Netflix U.S., which all episodes streaming. Sam & Cat ran for a single season consisting of 35 episodes, and it included some special appearances from Victorious and iCarly cast members.

Despite controversy surrounding the two shows, mostly due to disgraced producer Dan Schneider’s involvement, the sitcoms still remain a favorite for many. It’s also nice to see some of her earlier projects, with Wicked: For Good coming out soon and following Wicked’s box office success.

Even though not every episode of Victorious is available to stream on Netflix, the entire series is available to stream on Paramount+, along with Sam & Cat. Fans can also download and stream all three Victorious soundtracks, on which Grande has multiple songs. There is also a reported Victorious reboot coming soon, starring Monet, but it’s unknown if anyone else will be joining her. In the meantime, fans can always watch Victorious and Sam & Cat on Netflix and Paramount+. Grande also starred in the Nickelodeon movie Swindle alongside McCurdy and other Nick stars such as Chris O’Neal, Ciara Bravo, Noah Crawford, and Noah Munck. The movie is streaming on Paramount+.