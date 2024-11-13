‘S.W.A.T.’: Tan Witnesses His Girlfriend Getting Kidnapped in Exclusive Sneak Peek

This week’s S.W.A.T. will see Tan racing to save his girlfriend and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. Premiering this Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, “Human Interest” centers on Tan’s girlfriend getting kidnapped and 20-Squad “must race to track down a violent cartel leader who may be behind the abduction.” Considering Tan’s last relationship did not end well, it seems like he just can’t catch a break.

In the exclusive clip, Tan heads out of a building and puts his bag in his car, only to see a black van and a woman, blindfolded, being dragged into it. At first, Tan just goes into police mode and tries to stop them, only to see that the very woman in the van is none other than his girlfriend, Olivia. Unfortunately, the S.W.A.T. officer is too late.

Videos by PopCulture.com

As always, it’s going to be an emotional and intense episode, even more so than usual, since it does hit so close to home. How this will go is unknown, but it’s likely Tan will do whatever it takes to bring his girl home and one can only hope that it comes with a happy ending. Of course, it won’t so easy, but 20-Squad has certainly dealt with a lot worse so it’s nothing they can’t handle.

S.W.A.T. is currently in its eighth season after getting uncanceled earlier this year for a second time. The series was set to end after its seventh season following its first uncancellation last year, but CBS gave the surprise news over a month before the finale that the procedural would indeed be back for more and for a full 22 episodes. The show is always turning it up a notch each episode, and it already seems like this one won’t disappoint and will be keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

There is going to be a lot to look forward to as the season progresses, including in this week’s new episode. Be sure to check out the exclusive sneak peek above and watch a brand new episode of S.W.A.T. this Friday, Nov. 15 at 8 p.m. ET only on CBS, followed by a new episode of Fire Country. The first seven seasons of S.W.A.T. are streaming on Netflix, while Season 8 is streaming on Paramount+, where new episodes are available the day after they air.