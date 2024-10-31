Jared Padalecki Debuts as Firefighter on ‘Fire Country’

Jared Padalecki is coming to Fire Country, and a first look has finally been released. It was previously announced that the Supernatural alum would be appearing as a SoCal firefighter and maverick named Camden, who is “a force to be reckoned with and immediately recognizes Bode’s raw talent.” CBS has released photos from the upcoming episode, airing on Nov. 15.

In “Edgewater’s About to Get Real Cozy,” Station 42 and Three Rock deal with an airplane that makes an emergency landing just outside of Edgewater. Photos reveal that Camden will be working alongside Jordan Calloway’s Jake and having a talk with Max Thieriot’s Bode. “Camden jumps onto the screen in this really dynamic way,” showrunner Tia Napolitano told TV Insider earlier this month. “In real life, Jared and Max are friends, and you can feel that chemistry. You could feel it on set, you could feel it once the director calls action, they just shine on screen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: Jared Padalecki as Camden Casey and Max Thieriot as Bode Leone. Photo: Eric Milner/CBS

Additionally, Camden is “a solo operator. He’s really adventurous,” Napolitano continued. “He’s an envelope pusher, and he and Bode are both going to be the first one to jump into a fire when they shouldn’t. And it’s almost a race of which one of them is more heroic and willing to go rogue and willing to do anything to get the save. They’re just brothers in that way. And I think in that way there’s conflict as much as there is similarities, and it’s really exciting to watch.”

While it seems like Camden will be fitting right in and getting into the action as he and Jake are working side-by-side, that may not be the case, as Napolitano shared, “Camden’s going to rub a few people the wrong way and not always, but he has very unconventional tactics when it comes to firefighting, when it comes to Bode, when it comes to what rules are meant to be broken. And I think it’ll be fun. He’s not a villain by any means, but it’ll be fun to see our people have this new real alpha guy in their midst.”

Jared Padalecki will be appearing in three episodes of Fire Country, with the potential of getting his own spinoff. While it’s too early to predict if that will happen, the Walker star did recently extend his first-look deal with CBS Studios, which is behind Fire Country and was also behind the Walker shows on The CW. Fans will have to tune in on Friday, Nov. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS to see Padalecki as Camden and what could be the start of yet another expansion for Fire Country.