'S.W.A.T.': Former Yakuza Member Tries to Flee HQ (Exclusive Clip)

After their troubles in Mexico, 20-Squad is dealing with a lot back in Los Angeles. S.W.A.T.'s seventh and final season kicked off with a two-parter, but with the team back together in the City of Angels, HQ is going to be facing Yakuza assassins. In Season 7, Episode 3, "Good for Noting," Yakuza assassins descend on L.A. and target a number of mysterious Japanese ex-pats. In a PopCulture.com exclusive clip from the episode airing tonight, Mar. 1, a former member tries to flee HQ, but not with much luck.

Former Yakuza member Timoki is being questioned by Deacon, but he makes a run for it. With almost everyone at HQ running after him, including Deacon, Hondo, and Commander Hicks, Timoki is stopped by Tan, who used his arm to block him and take him down. After Timoki gets a phone call, it's revealed that his family is in danger, hence why he wanted to escape HQ.

It seems like this new episode is going to be an intense one, as per usual. While 20-Squad may not be able to trust Timoki completely, his wife and child being in danger definitely complicates things. But knowing them, they will do anything they can to save them while also taking down the Yakuza assassins. It's nothing 20-Squad can't handle, though.

Elsewhere in the episode, Nichelle's colleague at the inspector general's office accuses her of taking bribes, putting her job on the line. We haven't seen too much of Nichelle at her job since she landed it, so it will make for an exciting yet nerve-wracking storyline, especially since taking bribes does not sound like her. It seems like everyone is going to be as stressed as ever for different reasons, and it will only make the episode that much more intriguing and entertaining.

With only 13 episodes total to close out the series, there is no telling what will go down this season and just how much the stakes will be raised. Shemar Moore did tease "surprises" are in store for Season 7, so you never know what could happen. Fans will just have to tune in on Fridays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule to see how the final season of S.W.A.T. continues. These episodes will only be getting more intense and action-packed, and from the looks of the sneak peek above for the new episode, anything can happen.