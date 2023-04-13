'S.W.A.T.' Is Filming What Could Be Its Series Finale

S.W.A.T. Season 6 is starting to get down to the final episodes, and the series is filming what could possibly be the series finale. The cop procedural is one of the few shows that has yet to be renewed by CBS, and star Kenny Johnson's Instagram post is making it sound like this could be it. Of course, nothing is official until there's confirmation from the network, but with a post talking about journeys and being appreciative and sharing photos from over the years, it's a bit concerning.

The Shemar Moore-led drama switched back to Friday nights this season, getting paired with the successful freshman series Fire Country and the long-running family cop procedural Blue Bloods. Both shows have been renewed, with the latter only recently getting renewed after budget cuts to keep it going. Since Blue Bloods had to deal with a pay cut, it's very possible that S.W.A.T. would have to do the same thing in order to keep airing. The series is likely expensive to make with all of the action sequences and props, so it may take some time to figure out what to do to keep it going.

A lot of shows these days make their season finales like they're series finales, even when they don't know what the future will look like just because it is always so uncertain. While S.W.A.T.'s finales are usually pretty big, it's possible this one will be just as big and could even tie up some loose ends, without any big cliffhangers, to have a satisfying ending. One that could also serve as a setup for another season, in case the news they get is good.

S.W.A.T. premiered in 2017 to much success but has been a bubble show on CBS for the last few years. Always on the edge of renewal or cancellation, but still making it through every time. While it's unfortunately hard to predict whether or not 20-Squad will pull through once again to see a Season 7, six seasons and over a hundred episodes is still a pretty impressive feat, especially in this day and age.

The season finale of S.W.A.T. is set to be a two-parter, airing on May 12 and May 19, so whatever the team will be getting into will be big. I just hope that it's enough to act like a series finale as well as a season finale, in case fans will have to say goodbye. Hopefully, that won't happen, and the squad will be back for Season 7.