'Blue Bloods' Fans React to Huge Season 14 News

Blue Bloods fans are celebrating after the long-running family police drama was renewed for an additional season. CBS announced Wednesday that Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 14, with stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray all expected to return to TV screens this fall, prompting plenty of excitement among viewers.

Originally premiering in 2010, Blue Bloods centers around the multi-generational Reagan family many of whom are members of the New York City Police Department. The series has been a massive success and a staple of CBS' Friday lineup. Blue Bloods remains the night's No. 1 most-watched primetime program, a position it has held since its 2010 launch, and is also the No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. The series is also a top 10 series on Paramount+, based on total minutes viewed.

Despite the show's success, there had been some concern regarding Blue Bloods' fate after the series was missing from CBS' list of drama series renewals last month. At the time, it was reported that the show was tied up in difficult negotiations, with the latest report from Deadline suggesting that the cast and key producers reportedly took pay cuts to keep the show alive. While CBS did not confirm that report, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach praised the show in a statement, noting that "viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season." Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating the Season 14 renewal.