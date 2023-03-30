'Blue Bloods' Fans React to Huge Season 14 News
Blue Bloods fans are celebrating after the long-running family police drama was renewed for an additional season. CBS announced Wednesday that Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 14, with stars Tom Selleck, Donnie Wahlberg, Bridget Moynahan, Will Estes, Len Cariou, Marisa Ramirez, and Vanessa Ray all expected to return to TV screens this fall, prompting plenty of excitement among viewers.
Originally premiering in 2010, Blue Bloods centers around the multi-generational Reagan family many of whom are members of the New York City Police Department. The series has been a massive success and a staple of CBS' Friday lineup. Blue Bloods remains the night's No. 1 most-watched primetime program, a position it has held since its 2010 launch, and is also the No. 3 broadcast drama with 9.54 million viewers. The series is also a top 10 series on Paramount+, based on total minutes viewed.
Despite the show's success, there had been some concern regarding Blue Bloods' fate after the series was missing from CBS' list of drama series renewals last month. At the time, it was reported that the show was tied up in difficult negotiations, with the latest report from Deadline suggesting that the cast and key producers reportedly took pay cuts to keep the show alive. While CBS did not confirm that report, CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach praised the show in a statement, noting that "viewers continue to embrace the Reagans, their law enforcement family, and the series' dramatic storytelling. We can't wait to pull a chair up to the Reagan family dinner table for another fantastic season." Keep scrolling to see how fans are celebrating the Season 14 renewal.
The Reagan family traditions continue! #BlueBloods has been renewed for season 14 — we'll save you a seat at the table. 🍽️ pic.twitter.com/rHlYnCyN4Y— Blue Bloods (@BlueBloods_CBS) March 29, 2023
"Christmas came a little early this year because I love my blue blue Fridays!" tweeted one fan. "Congratulations on season 14."
Yay! Best show ever!!— Terry (@TerryinSoCalif) March 29, 2023
"So excited it was finally announced that #BlueBloods renewed for Season 14!!!" wrote another viewer. "It would be a very sad day and Season [without] it."
Yes, yes, yes!!!! 🎉 Thank goodness! #Jamko #BlueBloods @CBS @CBSTVStudios @BlueBloods_CBS pic.twitter.com/WPjipiUrSl— Nicole Wheeler (@Nicole5Wheeler) March 29, 2023
"Yay!!! I've been watching since the very first episode," added somebody else.
No way were they going to let one of their most watched shows go yet.— Eric Hovland (@EricJHovland) March 29, 2023
"Best news! Congrats [Donnie Wahlberg] nd the entire cast of [Blue Bloods]," wrote one person. "See you Friday?! Can't wait for more family dinners in season 14!! So excited!!!!"
Yasss I'm so freaking excited and blessed. @DonnieWahlberg Danny and the whole Regan clan!! Coming back for another season!!! @BlueBloods_CBS This is the best cop show on TV!!!! 🚔💙❤️🚔❤️🚔❤️🚔❤️🚔❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wrar4vDkJX— Jenn (@DDubslove73) March 29, 2023
"That's great ! It's the best show with excellent Family values," tweeted another. "Besides it's also fun watching them all get older not just me . Want to see Aaron become the new DA ! And Danny and Baez get together?"
Oh my gosh! Best news ever! This just made my Wednesday even better! I hope it continues and continues so one day I can come watch the masters at work.— ShannonW72 (@fanfrenzy4nkotb) March 29, 2023
"Absolutely my fave show on TV since it debuted 13 years ago and sooo happy the Reagan's and co. are returning once again! Thank youuuuu!" wrote somebody else.
Congratulations to @DonnieWahlberg and the cast of @BlueBloods_CBS .💙💙💙 pic.twitter.com/YxO4u738nc— Lucy🇬🇧 (@Lucy93601278) March 29, 2023
"Yay! I couldn't be happier," added one fan. "Congratulations to all involved."