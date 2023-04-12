'S.W.A.T.' Takes on Intense Hostage Situation in Its Next New Episode

S.W.A.T. is about to deliver an intense episode when it comes back, as the team will be dealing with a hostage situation and must save a prison guard's family before it's too late. The CBS procedural, still not renewed for a seventh season, isn't slowing down the action and intensity of its episodes as the season starts to wind down, and it's a good thing too.

At the same time that the team will be working to uncover the identities of the kidnappers in the S.W.A.T. Season 6 episode titled "Bunkies," Tan (David Lim) will also face a "difficult personal decision." The S.W.A.T. officer has had a difficult season already, dealing with the aftermath of separating from his wife Bonnie after finding out she was having an affair. It's going to be a lot to handle, especially if the personal decision he has to face involves her.

With little information to go off of, it's hard to predict just what will happen in the episode with the case. However, with it being 20-Squad, it's very likely the team will be able to save the day once again and get the guard's family home with time to spare. Tan, on the other hand, is a different story. Ever since finding out about Bonnie, his behavior has been off. While he has gotten better, this isn't something that is easy to get over.

After this upcoming episode, there will be another break, but rest assured, it will be worth it. After the April 21 episode, S.W.A.T. will go on its last break of the season, returning on May 5 to begin the final three weeks of Season 6. The Shemar Moore-led series is always one to go big or go home when it comes to finales, so it wouldn't be surprising if the series begins to build up to the finale soon to keep that sentiment.

Since there aren't many episodes left this season, it's getting down to the wire of whether or not S.W.A.T. will be renewed. At this point, it could really go either way, but with the way storylines are going, it doesn't seem the series is planning on stopping any time soon. With both of its Friday night contenders, freshman Fire Country and long-running Blue Bloods, renewed, hopefully, S.W.A.T.'s fate is the same, and we get 20-Squad and their many intense cases back next season.