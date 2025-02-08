‘Suits’ Alum Gina Torres Weighs in on Potential Return for ‘Suits LA’: ‘I Have No Idea’

Suits LA is coming soon to NBC, and Suits alum Gina Torres is giving her take on returning. Torres starred as attorney and name partner Jessica Pearson throughout the first seven seasons of the USA Network legal drama before starring in her own short-lived spinoff, Pearson, in 2019. With Gabriel Macht returning as Harvey Specter for NBC’s upcoming spinoff, could Torres follow in his footsteps?

“I have no idea,” the 9-1-1: Lone Star actress told The Hollywood Reporter. “I really can’t speak to Suits LA at all. I haven’t spoken to anybody. I wish them the best, though. I really do hope they have a great ride and that they enjoy what hopefully is getting ready to happen.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pictured: (l-r) Gina Torres as Jessica Pearson, Gabriel Macht as Harvey Specter, Rick Hoffman as Louis Litt — (Photo by: Shane Mahood/USA Network/NBCU Photo Bank)

Premiering on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET, in Suits LA, “Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York, has reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while we slowly unravel the events that years ago led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

As of now, it’s unknown if any other original Suits actors will appear on Suits LA. A few other stars have expressed interest in returning, including Wendell Pierce, who told PopCulture.com he’d “love to come make an appearance” as Robert Zane if given the opportunity. Meanwhile, Patrick J. Adams, who played Mike Ross, previously shared his support for Korsh and the new series. It wouldn’t be surprising if more OGs were to turn up, but fans will just have to wait and see.

Created by Aaron Korsh, Suits LA stars Stephen Amell, Lex Scott Davis, Josh McDermitt, and Bryan Greenberg. Korsh also serves as executive producer alongside David Bartis, Doug Liman, Gene Klein, Anton Cropper, Genevieve Sparling, Rick Muirragui, and Jon Cowan. Suits LA premieres on Sunday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, and while Gabriel Macht’s upcoming appearance has not been given a premiere date, it will be exciting to see Harvey finally return, regardless if anyone else follows him.