Meghan Markle Has ‘Open Invitation’ for ‘Suits’ Return

We might see the return of Meghan Markle as Rachel Zane after all. Aaron Korsh, creator of legal drama Suits, was attending the premiere of series spinoff Suits LA. PEOPLE Mag asked Korsh on the red carpet about the possibility of the Duchess of Sussex appearing in the spinoff—whether it’s as her original role in Zane or as herself, given that Suits LA is focused around the lawyers of famous actors.

“So, look, to me, we have thought about whether it be Meghan or any of the other cast members coming on and playing themselves as an actor,” Korsh, 58, told PEOPLE. “I think for me that’s a little…my brain blows up at the thought of that. I think it blows up the world too much. Obviously, if Meghan wants to come back under any circumstances, Meghan can come back.”

Korsh was later asked if that means Markle has an open invitation to come back to the series whenever she’d like, and he responded “Of course. Of course. Always. But I think realistically, it would be too much of an explosion of the fourth wall to do that.”

Suits LA will debut February 23 on NBC in the same shared universe as the original. It stars Stephen Amell (Arrow) in the lead role. The spinoff was greenlit after Suits—which aired on USA Network in 2011—randomly became the most-watched show on all of Netflix after its addition to the streaming service in 2023. Previously, Korsh has discussed bringing back more members of the original series’ cast.