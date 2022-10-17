'Succession' Season 4 First Footage Released

Succession Season 4 is coming up fast, and fans got their first look at it on Sunday. HBO released a new sizzle real for some of its upcoming releases, including Succession, The Last of Us and Love & Death. If fans weren't already excited, Logan Roy (Brian Cox) has a pep talk that might get them there.

"We're killing the opposition!" Logan declares in a scene from the new teaser. It shows him speaking to his Waystar Royco employees about the future of their jobs after the company is acquired by Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). "I'm going to build something better, faster, leaner, wilder. I love it here. I f-ing love it!" This last refrain became the caption for the entire video as it was shared on social media later on.

The teaser seems to show Greg (Nicholas Braun) looking enthused by the speech and excited about the merger, but Roy's other children are a different matter. Succession is about the members of the Roy family grasping for power within their global media and entertainment conglomerate, particularly as they anticipate Logan's retirement or death. As you might expect, they are not all in agreement about the acquisition plans.

According to HBO's official synopsis of Season 4, "the prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed."

There will need to be some new developments before anyone is in a position to wage a power struggle. At the end of Succession Season 3, Logan outmaneuvered his three children Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) and cut them out of the family business altogether. Shiv's husband Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) helped him, and in the teaser it appears the two are still colluding.

Succession premiered in 2018 and has since become one of HBO's most lauded and successful series. It has been criticalled acclaimed for its writing, which walks a fine line between comedy and tragedy at times. The first season has a 89 percent positive reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but Seasons 2 and 3 each have 97 percent positive reviews at the time of this writing.

Hopefully, Season 4 can measure up. Succession returns sometime in 2023, but no premiere date has been set yet.