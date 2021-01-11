'Straight Up Steve Austin' Season 2: How to Watch, What Time and What Channel

✖

Monday night, fans of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin will have a reason to rejoice. The former professional wrestler is returning to the USA Network for the second season of his unique interview show, Straight Up Steve Austin. Here is when the show airs.

The second episode of Straight Up Steve Austin will premiere Monday night at 11 p.m. ET, immediately following WWE Raw. The show will air on USA Network. The first episode will feature country star Luke Combs, who wears a vintage "Stone Cold" WWE shirt. USA Network celebrated the pairing by releasing a trailer showing the two men going "muddin'" in an off-road vehicle and also competing in a game of darts.

During the second season of Straight Up Steve Austin, the WWE star will kick back with several high-profile figures. Combs kicks off the schedule while Charlotte Flair, former NFL QB Brett Favre, Jackass star Steve-O and rapper-turned-actor Ice-T will follow. Other included guests are Tiffany Haddish, TV host Joel McHale and comedian Bert Kreischer.

Prior to the season premiere, USA Network revealed a trailer showing Austin and his guests in a variety of settings. The performer drove around in a convertible with Ice-T while learning about gangsters. He also practiced archery and discussed interventions. Austin even hit the water with a fellow WWE performer. Another trailer featured Austin and his various guests saying "Hell Yeah" at the gun range, during a tractor race and in front of a bouncing car.

The first season of Straight Up Steve Austin featured several high-profile guests, including NASCAR royalty. The former wrestler interviewed Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch, actor Rob Riggle, Sal Vulcano, quarterback Baker Mayfield, comedian Gabriel Iglesias, Dale Earnhardt Jr. and country singer Trace Adkins. Austin interviewed these celebrities while throwing axes, shooting guns, playing video games and destroying cars with a tank. He even drove Mayfield around Berea in the Warthog from "Halo: Combat Evolved."

The USA Network announced in January 2020 that the first season of Straight Up Steve Austin was a success. The network renewed Austin's show for an eight-episode second season. The WWE star reacted to the news with excitement and planned on creating an even bigger follow-up. Now fans will have the opportunity to see the next slate of guests taking part in a variety of activities.