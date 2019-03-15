‘Station 19’ Star Jaina Lee Ortiz Teases Upcoming ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Crossover: ‘It’s Juicy’

Now that Station 19 is back, fans should start getting ready for another pressure-filled Grey’s Anatomy crossover event.

Jaina Lee Ortiz, who leads the cast of the Grey’s Anatomy firefighter-focused spinoff series, recently teased the “life-threatening” episodes, sharing it will affect all the members of the firehouse.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“You can definitely expect a major crossover with Grey’s and Station 19 so much so that all the characters on Station 19 will be affected,” Ortiz told HollywoodLife Thursday. “It will be intense. It will be life-threatening. It will be juicy. It will be full of drama and you’re not going to want to miss it. You will see something major happen to a major character. Period.”

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 have crossed over multiple times in the firefighter drama’s run. Most recently, some of the firefighters visited Grey Sloan Memorial after rescue a family from a house fire, and were later tasked with rescuing the family’s runaway son after he fell down a storm drain.

The series returned last week from a long winter hiatus, revealing that both Andy (Ortiz) and Captain Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe) survived the fateful ambulance accident that left their lives in the balance during the winter finale.

Following Andy’s efforts to keep everyone safe after the crash, she was since she lost a patient during the accident.

“I feel like it affected her deeply because, at the end of the day, she didn’t feel like a hero,” Ortiz said of the aftermath of the crash. “For her and Sullivan, I feel like that traumatic event will only bring them closer and will tighten their bond. Who knows exactly what will happen.”

“When your work becomes so much a part of your life, it starts to define who you are. Once you take that away or just even the thought of that being taken away, it changes your perspective on it,” the actress added. “So I feel like she’s never thought of it, but now she’s put into this situation where that could potentially happen. And I don’t think she’s realized until that moment of how dangerous this job really is and that anyone at any point could go.”

While the winter premiere saw Andy get intimate with Ryan (Alberto Frezza), Ortiz admitted she is not sure where her relationship with former flame Jack (Grey Damon) will go next as he deals with his post traumatic stress disorder.

“Jack is not in a good place. He’s struggling with some PTSD, and I think we dive deeper into that,” Ortiz teased to the outlet. “He seeks some therapy and we get to see where that leads to. But for him and Andy, I’m honestly not sure where that’s going. I don’t know if it’s going to fizzle out. I can tell you this: he does find someone and it’s someone you’d least expect. He ends up finding someone and that’ll be a really big shocker.”

Station 19 airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.