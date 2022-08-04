'Station 19' Rocked by Racism Controversy

The Station 19 writers' room is facing an internal racism controversy after a writer reportedly submitted a script outline filled with a racial slur. Shonda Rhimes' Shondaland, the studio behind both Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy, quickly responded to the situation and said there will be a "reimagining" of the leadership structure at the show. The ABC series is a firefighter-centric spinoff of Grey's Anatomy and is set to start its sixth season on Oct. 6.

The situation began when a writer, who is white, submitted a script outline for a Season 6 episode involving a racist character, sources told Deadline Wednesday. The script included multiple uses of a racial slur that is derogatory towards people of Latino descent. There was "shock and disbelief" in the writers' room after the outline was passed around. The situation grew so tense that a virtual meeting was paused.

Showrunner Krista Vernoff, who is also the Grey's Anatomy showrunner, sent an email to staff about a follow-up meeting on Tuesday. Jones, a psychology consultant group that specializes in promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace, was invited to the Tuesday meeting.

"We will not be meeting creatively nor should we email as a group until then," Vernoff wrote in the Monday email obtained by Deadline. "We will not proceed with business as usual until the recent harm and systemic issues have been addressed and healing has begun. If you are on script or outline please work on your own for the moment."

After the Tuesday meeting, the writers went back to work, sources told Deadline. However, the virtual writers' room is still on hold while the situation is being investigated. Sources told the site there have been "previous racial issues" among the Station 19 writers in the past, and the latest incident intensified the problem.

Shondaland shows have included some of the most diverse casts in television history over the past 20 years, and they quickly stepped in. "As a company, it is in our DNA to constantly review the culture of our productions and to quickly make changes if and when they are not living up to the Shondaland values," the company told Deadline. "A recent situation in the writers' room at Station 19 provided us with opportunities to reimagine the structure of leadership in the name of creating a more respectful and inclusive workplace." ABC and ABC Signature declined to comment on the situation.

It's unclear how the Station 19 writers' room will change. Vernoff's number two at Station 19, Kiley Donovan, could be assigned to another Shondaland show. Shondaland could also bring in a new head writer who is a person of color, Deadline reports. The script that caused the controversy could be scrapped completely, or at least will have the offensive portion deleted.

Station 19 launched in March 2018 and focuses on Seattle Fire Fighters at the titular fire station. The Season 6 cast will include Jana Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Grey Damon, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, Boris Kodjoe, Stefania Spampinato, Carlos Miranda, Pat Healy, Josh Randall, and Merle Dandridge. Stacy McKee created the series and serves as executive producer. Ellen Pompeo, who will only be in eight episodes of the upcoming Grey's Anatomy season, is also an executive producer on the show.