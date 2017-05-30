Spongebob Squarepants Has Memorial Day Twitter Blunder, Deletes Controversial Tweet

The official Twitter account for Nickelodeon hit show Spongebob Squarepants caused controversy on Monday after releasing a tasteless Memorial Day tweet.

@SHGames I don’t think spongebob quite got the message of memorial day pic.twitter.com/7sPP4sdb5r — Core (@CoreYTube) May 29, 2017

The tweet read: “On the surface, Memorial Day honors those who have fallen in the line of duty. Down here, we honor people who fall asleep in long lines!”

The joke garnered a swift reaction from Twitter users, with the majority of the responses being negative. While the Spongebob Squarepants Twitter account typically shares funny videos and tweets, many were confused and even outraged by the insensitive message posted on a day set aside to honor the fallen troops and their families. Within twelve hours after sharing on the Internet, the Spongebob account deleted the tweet.

Check out some of the Twitter reactions to the Spongebob Squarepants Memorial Day tweet here.

I don’t when understand what that SpongeBob memorial day tweet is trying to say — Zachary (@WashingMachineO) May 29, 2017

If only someone at Nickelodeon was brave enough to say “Hey, maybe Spongebob doesn’t need to tweet about Memorial Day…” — Tyler Swift (@TylerMoliterno) May 29, 2017

Never expected Spongebob to deliver the cringeworthy Memorial Day tweet, but here we are… https://t.co/rG0Ja9aEEx — Kevin D. Grüssing (@KevDGrussing) May 29, 2017

*logs in to Twitter*

*See’s tasteless Memorial Day tweet on the official SpongeBob SquarePants account*

*logs out of Twitter* pic.twitter.com/5TxtSk1Mxw — Thomas A. Dreyfuss (@Thomas_Dreyfuss) May 29, 2017

Earlier this week, Spongebob Squarepants was renewed for a twelfth season by Nickelodeon. The show, which was greenlit for a 26-episode pickup, has been the number-one animated series for kids of ages 2-11.

The children’s show follows Spongebob Squarepants and his Bikini Bottom friends Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Karbs, Plankton, and Squidward. Season 12 of Spongebob Squarepants is set to premiere in 2019.

Not only was Spongebob Squarepants renewed for another season on Nickelodeon, but also a third theatrical release based on the series was recently announced by Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon Movies. The upcoming flick is also slated for 2019.

Spongebob is voiced by veteran cast members: Tom Kenny as Spongebob SquarePants, Bill Fagerbakke as Patrick Star, Roger Bumpass as Squidward, Clancy Brown as Mr. Krabs, Carolyn Lawrence as Sandy Cheeks, and Mr. Lawrence as Plankton.

While the Spongebob account may have failed to post a quality Memorial Day tweet, there were multiple celebrities who paid tribute to the fallen soldiers. Check out the celebrity Memorial Day tweets here.

Photo Credit: Nickelodeon