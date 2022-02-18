‘Star Trek 4’ With Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto Announced at Paramount

Star Trek 4 has been announced at Paramount, with cast members Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto all coming back for the big project. The big news was revealed at the company’s Investors Day Presentation on Tuesday. In addition to the returning cast members, director J.J. Abrams is attached as well. Abrams directed the first two films in the series: Star Trek (2009) and Star Trek Into Darkness (2013). The third film, Star Trek Beyond (2016), was directed by Justin Lin.

“We are thrilled to say that we are hard at work on a new that will be shooting by the end of the year that will be featuring our original cast and some new characters that I think are going to be really fun and exciting and help take Star Trek into areas that you’ve just never seen before,” Abrams said in a message to the investors meeting attendees, per Variety. “We’re thrilled about this film, we have a bunch of other stories that we’re talking about that we think will be really exciting, so can’t wait for you to see what we’re cooking up. But until then, live long and prosper.”

Star Trek fans have lots of new content from Paramount, previously ViacomCBS, in the past few years. Over on Paramount+ there are currently five original series streaming, including Star Trek: Discovery, Picard, and Lower Decks. There’s also a collection of shorts titled Star Trek: Short Treks and family-friendly animated series, Star Trek: Prodigy.

Previously, Star Trek executive producer Alex Kurtzman sat down with THR to talk about the new show and shared some insight into Prodigy. “There are other Trek stories to tell in the kids space. Hopefully, in success, this is going to be the first of many in that space. In our live-action world, one thing we hear a lot from fans is how much they’ve liked that we freed ourselves from canon in Discovery and jumped forward into a new timeline with a whole bunch of new worlds and new characters.”

Kurtzman went on to say, "What that speaks to more than anything is the spirit of exploration that is at the heart of Star Trek. Whatever we do next is probably going to be in different timelines and different areas of the universe that haven't been explored before; a show that hasn't been dedicated to them yet." Next up, fans will be able to check out Star Trek: Strange New Worlds when it debuts May, 5 on Paramount+.