‘Chicago P.D.’ Alum Sophia Bush Lands New Role on ‘Love, Simon’ Disney+ Show

Sophia Bush is heading to Disney+! The Chicago P.D. alum joined the cast of the upcoming Love, Simon television series inspired by the beloved 2018 film. The actress is set to play a recurring role on the show, from This Is Us executive producers/co-showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger and 20th Century Fox TV, part of Disney TV Studios.

The show will follow Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School on a journey of self-discovery, facing challenges at home, adjusting to his new surroundings and learning about his sexual orientation. When all the change seems overwhelming, the boy reaches out to Simon to help navigate his way through his high school years.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The series also stars Rachel Naomi Wilson as Mia, Victor’s friend.

Deadline first reported Bush will play the role of Veronica, Mia’s father’s new girlfriend. The character is described as a “chic and sophisticated” woman who runs a non-profit dedicated to helping women. “Friendly and easy to like but can be strong-willed and tough when she needs to be,” the outlet further described.

Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the movie adaptation of Becky Albertali’s bestselling novel, will produce and narrate the series. Aptaker and Berger will also executive produce along with Brian Tanen, Jason Ensler, Isaac Klausner, Marty Bowen, Adam Fishbach, Wyck Godfrey and Pouya Shahbazian. Amy York Rubin is set to direct the first episode.

Bush starred on Chicago P.D. from 2014 to 2017. The actress has spoken on her reasons to exit the series several times, citing uncomfortable working conditions as her reason to leave before her seven-year contract was up.

“I quit because, what I’ve learned is I’ve been so programmed to be a good girl and to be a work horse and be a tug boat that I have always prioritized tugging the ship for the crew, for the show, for the group, ahead of my own health,” Bush said. “My body was, like, falling apart, because I was really, really unhappy.”

The NBC drama lost another series regular at the beginning of its latest season. Antonio Dawson (Jon Seda) exited the series off-camera after news broke ahead of the Season 6 finale he would be leaving the show. Chicago P.D. acknowledged Antonio’s exit revealing the character had moved to Puerto Rico to be closer to family after a frightening drug relapse.

The Love, Simon series does not have a premiere date yet. Disney+ is set to launch on Nov. 12. Chicago P.D. airs Wednesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.