‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Joins Taylor Sheridan’s ‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4

Mayor of Kingstown is adding a familiar face to Season 4.

Sons of Anarchy‘s Niko Nicotera has joined the cast of the Taylor Sheridan co-created Paramount+ series in a recurring role for Season 4, Deadline reported Wednesday ahead of the show’s Oct. 26 premiere.

Mayor of Kingstown returns for Season 4 with more drama for the McLusky family in Kingstown, Mich. “Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town,” as per the official logline.

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 20: Niko Nicotera attends the premiere of “Richard Jewell” during AFI FEST 2019 presented by Audi at TCL Chinese Theatre on November 20, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

The description continues, “Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Jeremy Renner returns to star as Mike McLusky, the titular leader of Kingstown, with Hugh Dillon, Tobi Bamtefa, Nishi Munshi, Michael Beach, Taylor Handley, and Derek Webster also returning.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of eight shows from Sheridan on Paramount+. The Yellowstone co-creator currently has 1883, 1923, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Landman, Lioness, and Tulsa King on the streamer, with the upcoming Samuel L. Jackson-led spinoff, NOLA King, in development.

Nicotera, who is best known for playing Ratboy for four seasons of Kurt Sutter’s motorcycle gang drama, is also well known for his arc on NBC’s Good Girls and his recurring role on ABC’s The Rookie.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 06: Actor Niko Nicotera arrives at FX’s “Sons Of Anarchy” premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 6, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage)

The actor has also scored guest spots on Fox’s Gotham, AMC’s Halt and Catch Fire, and CBS’ The Mentalist. Nicotera’s recent credits on the big screen include Father Stu and Richard Jewell.

In addition to his upcoming role on Mayor of Kingstown, Nicotera is also set to return to CBS’ Matlock for Season 2 as Rob opposite Kathy Bates. He will also appear in Christopher Nolan‘s The Odyssey.

Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 premieres on Oct. 26 on Paramount+.