‘Mayor of Kingstown’ Season 4 Official Teaser Revealed

After a long wait, Mayor of Kingstown Season 4 is right around the corner.

Paramount+ has released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming season of the Jeremy Renner-led crime thriller.

In Season 4, premiering on Sunday, Oct. 26, “Mike’s control over Kingstown is threatened as new players compete to fill the power vacuum left in the Russians’ wake, compelling him to confront the resulting gang war and stop them from swallowing the town. Meanwhile, with those he loves in more danger than ever before, Mike must contend with a headstrong new Warden to protect his own while grappling with demons from his past.”

Mayor of Kingstown premiered on Paramount+ in November 2021 and centers on a family that has been keeping the peace in the titular company town for decades, acting as the mediators between the street gangs, prisoners, guards, and cops. It comes from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. The wait for Season 4 has been a long one, as Season 3 aired its finale in August 2024, with the fourth season getting announced that December.

Filming on Season 4 wrapped in June, and star Jeremy Renner told his followers on Instagram that the new season “will be worth the wait.” It was recently announced that Mayor of Kingstown would be returning in October, meaning that the wait won’t be for too much longer.

L-R: Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky and Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs in Mayor of Kingstown season 4, streaming on Paramount+, 2025. Credit: Dennis P. Mong Jr./Paramount+

The series is led by Renner and Edie Falco, and also stars Lennie James, Tony Award® winner Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, and Nishi Munshi. Mayor of Kingstown is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, Dillon, Renner, Antoine Fuqua, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Dave Erickson, Christoph Schrewe, Wendy Riss, Evan Perazzo, and Keith Cox. Erickson also serves as showrunner for the series. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Mayor of Kingstown is one of many Sheridan shows in Paramount+’s library. The streamer is also the home of Yellowstone prequels 1883 and 1924, Tulsa King, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, Lioness, and Landman. There are also a few new Yellowstone spinoffs coming soon to the streaming platform. The first three seasons of Mayor of Kingstown are streaming now, with Season 4 premiering on Sunday, Oct. 26.