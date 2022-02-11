‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Confirms Exit From ‘Mayans M.C.’ Ahead of Season 4

Sons of Anarchy actor Tommy Flanagan may have wrapped his final time as Filip “Chibs” Telford, at least for the moment. After making a cameo appearance in Mayans M.C. Season 2, Flanagan said he has no plans to return to the FX series. The Westworld actor is set to star in Starz’s Power Book IV: Force, which debuts on Sunday, Feb. 6 at 9 p.m. ET.

“Nah,” Flanagan told Deadline when asked if he would make another appearance in Mayans Wednesday during Power‘s presentation for the Cable Television Administration and Marketing Society (CTAM). “I’m doing a proper show now.” He believes Chibs now has a “sweetheart” and is “riding through the mountains with a smelly leather jacket on. God bless him.”

Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, who created the Power franchise with Courtney A. Kemp, said he’s also a fan of Chibs, but his show needed Flanagan’s talents. “I loved Chibs too but we need [Tommy] over here,” Jackson said.

In Force, Flanagan plays Walter Flynn, a boss in Chicago’s dark underbelly. He is the challenge Joseph Sikora’s Tommy Egan is looking for. “[Walter] been top dog for 30 years in Chicago, no one hands you that in a f—ing gift basket,” Flanagan told Deadline. “To get on top like that, you’ve got to have some serious cojones on you. [Tommy] is going to get slapped! I can’t wait for you guys to see this story.”

The Power franchise kicked off with the original series, which ran on Starz from 2014 to 2020. It has since inspired four spin-offs, Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Force, and the forthcoming Power Book V: Influence. Sikora’s character debuted in the original Power and appeared in an episode of Ghost.

As for Flanagan, he was one of the few actors to appear in every season of Sons of Anarchy, playing Chibs in 88 episodes. In 2019, he appeared in the Mayans M.C. episode “Kukulkan.” Mayans M.C. was renewed for a fourth season, which will debut in 2022 on FX.

Flanagan’s other recent credits include Westworld, Wu Assassins, The Wave, The Rising Hawk, and Killers Anonymous. In September 2021, he was cast in Banshee, a new action thriller directed by Jon Keeyes. He will play a mercenary who killed the father of the titular assassin, plated by Jamie King. Antonio Banderas will also star as Banshee’s former mentor.