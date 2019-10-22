‘Sons of Anarchy’ Star Tommy Flanagan Hypes up ‘Mayans M.C.’ Return With Cast Throwbacks

Sons of Anarchy star Tommy Flanagan recently took to Instagram to hype up the Mayans M.C./SOA crossover by sharing a ton of cast throwbacks. Flanagan played Filip “Chibs” Telford on Sons of Anarchy from its debut in 2008 all the way to its finale in 2014. Now, he and a number of other beloved SOA stars are going to be showing up in Mayans for an epic crossover.

Ahead of the big episode, Flanagan took to Instagram to share some old photos of himself with the Sons of Anarchy crew, and fans have been loving it.

Scroll down to see Flanagan’s posts and get pumped for the big showdown between the Mayans and SAMCRO!

Ron Perlman

In one post, Flanagan shared an old photo of himself and Sons star Ron Perlman having a laugh together.

“‘Mayans reckon they could kick our arse,’” he wrote in the post caption. “#SOA #MayansMc tonight #MayansFX @michaelirby.”

Mark Boone Junior

Flanagan also shared a photo of him and Mark Boone Junior, who played Bobby Munson on SOA, together.

“#SOA Wi the Boone!! Few things will last a lifetime. This has, and always will,” he wrote in the post caption. “My friend @markboonejunior #MayansMc #MayansFX tonight.”

Kim Coates

Another SOA star that Flanagan shared a throwback photo with is Kim Coates, who played Alex “Tig” Trager.

“This guy!! #KimCoates. ‘Coatsy’ working on #SOA ‘always a pleasure NEVER A CHORE,’” Flanagan wrote. “#Tig #MayansMC #MayansFx 10.22.19.”

David Labrava

Sons of Anarchy actor David Labrava also turned up in Flanagan’s collection of throwback photos.

“@realdavidlabrava #SOA #MayansMC @emiliorivera48 #MayansFX tonight,” Flanagan captions the post.

David Labrava, Again

In a second post featuring Labrava, Flanagan wrtoe, “Stitching up happy ‘Rapturous’ There would never have been a real club without the input of this incredible human.”

“The reality @realdavidlabrava brought was invaluable, priceless ! Thank my friend,” he added. “#Family #SOA #MayansMC #MayansFX 10.22.19.”

Theo Rossi

Flanagan also shared a photo of Theo Rossi, who played Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz on Sons of Anarchy.

“#SOA Stitching up juice,” he wrote in the post caption. “@theorossi beautiful inspiring human, friend ? #MayansMC #MayansFX 10.22.19.”

Emilio Rivera

Finally, Flanagan shared a photo with Emilio Rivera, who played Mayans Motorcycle Club’s Oakland, California chapter President Marcus Álvarez in SOA.

Álvarez has also turned up in Mayans M.C. as well.

“Another true brother an friend @emiliorivera48 original #SOA legend,” Flanagan wrote in the post caption. “#MayansMC #MayansFX 10.22.19 #Onelove.”

