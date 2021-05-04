'Mayans M.C.' Cast Reacts to Season 4 Renewal

Mayans M.C. is nearly done with Season 3, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief because their favorite cast will be back for another season! It was announced on Monday that a Season 4 will be underway, and not only are the fans thrilled, but the cast members are too. Although it shouldn't come as much of a shock since it's the most-watched original series on the Disney-owned network of FX.

Ahead of the Season 3 finale, it was announced that the popular Sons of Anarchy spinoff would be coming back for another round of episodes, making a return next year in 2022. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, however, James is now serving as showrunner following Sutter's firing in October 2019. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," FX original programming president Nick Grad told The Hollywood Reporter.

"Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table." James also shared his thanks to FX and 20th Century Television for continuing to allow his team to tell stories of the "characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season three." He later added, "In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member, and crew to stake out our places as storytellers."

After the exciting news was announced, fans immediately flooded social media, along with some of the cast members including, JD Pardo, Michael Irby, and Justina Adorno, who all showed their appreciation. Below is a list of reactions some of the actors and actresses had after learning the news.

Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. You can catch up the next day on Hulu. PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.