'Mayans M.C.' Cast Reacts to Season 4 Renewal
Mayans M.C. is nearly done with Season 3, but fans can breathe a sigh of relief because their favorite cast will be back for another season! It was announced on Monday that a Season 4 will be underway, and not only are the fans thrilled, but the cast members are too. Although it shouldn't come as much of a shock since it's the most-watched original series on the Disney-owned network of FX.
Ahead of the Season 3 finale, it was announced that the popular Sons of Anarchy spinoff would be coming back for another round of episodes, making a return next year in 2022. The series was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James, however, James is now serving as showrunner following Sutter's firing in October 2019. "Elgin James, his creative collaborators, this incredible cast and crew delivered on another epic season of Mayans M.C.," FX original programming president Nick Grad told The Hollywood Reporter.
"Through three seasons, Mayans has told stories that resonate well beyond the border where the club thrives and survives, inviting fans inside their world and giving them a seat at the table." James also shared his thanks to FX and 20th Century Television for continuing to allow his team to tell stories of the "characters that Kurt and I created and whom our cast and crew took to new heights in season three." He later added, "In season four we look forward to diving deeper into each character's truths, exploring the danger of the combustible world they inhabit, and for each writer, cast member, and crew to stake out our places as storytellers."
After the exciting news was announced, fans immediately flooded social media, along with some of the cast members including, JD Pardo, Michael Irby, and Justina Adorno, who all showed their appreciation. Below is a list of reactions some of the actors and actresses had after learning the news.
Mayans M.C. airs on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX. You can catch up the next day on Hulu. PopCulture.com editors choose the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission. PopCulture nor ViacomCBS are not responsible for prices subject to change.
JD Pardo
Show lead JD Pardo (EZ Reyes) took to Twitter to thank the fans for their "love and support." The actor added how grateful he was "for the opportunity to do another season."
prevnext
Thank you so much for the love and support! This show is about you the fans. Even though we have gone through may twists and turns, you have stuck by us through it all. I’m grateful for the opportunity to do another season for you and build off of this incredible season 3. 🙏🏽❤️— JD Pardo (@JDPardo) May 4, 2021
Clayton Cardenas
Pardo's onscreen brother, Clayton Cardenas (Angel Reyes) shared a photo of the two on set discussing another season, when in fact that's what they got.
prevnext
Talking about getting a season 4 and we’re getting a season 4 thanks to YOU our AMAZING fans!!! @MayansFX #mayansfx pic.twitter.com/WVKKSb8IgB— Clayton Cardenas (@cardenasclayton) May 4, 2021
Justina Adorno
Adorno took to Twitter to celebrate her excitement for everyone involved. Based on episode eight, fans learned that Adorno's character Nails is now an expecting mother, with Angel as the baby's father. This alludes to the potential character development that could come in the remaining episodes and through Season 4.
prevnext
So happy for everyone involved!!! @MayansFX #MayansMC https://t.co/pRN1zQJT42— Justina Adorno (@JustinaAdorno) May 3, 2021
Michael Irby
Irby, who plays the role of Bishop, head of the table to the Santo Padre charter, also shared his thrill for another Season.
prevnext
It’s official!!!! See you next season. Thank you! 👊🏽💥#mayansmc @MayansFX pic.twitter.com/B7nqEMYPVW— Michael Irby (@MichaelIrby) May 3, 2021
Danny Pino
Danny Pino, who plays the role of Miguel Galindo recognized both the cast and the fans when he took to Twitter to announce their accomplishment.
prevnext
Season IV, renewal!— Danny Pino (@TheDannyPino) May 3, 2021
Congratulations to my @MayansFX brothers and sisters.
Thank you to our fans, nuestra familia, for riding with us.
You made Season IV happen and after the final two episodes remaining of Season III, you’ll be happy to know there’s more to come. #MayansFX pic.twitter.com/LYsgdcHVSe
Frankie Loyal Delgado
Frankie Loyal Delgado, who plays the role of Hank, kept his caption simple.
prev
Well, kickstands are still up, let’s roll! #MayansMC #mayansfx #hankloza pic.twitter.com/89uFQ1j8K2— Frankie Loyal Official (@FrankieLoyal138) May 3, 2021