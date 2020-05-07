'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Why Wendy Was Given Custody of Jax's Kids

✖

As part of an ongoing Q&A session with fans, Kurt Sutter has fielded countless questions about Sons of Anarchy fans still have after all these years. Now, the showrunner has revealed why certain events transpired in the series finale of the FX biker drama. Specifically, why Wendy (Drea de Matteo), ended up getting custody of Jax's (Charlie Hunnam) two sons after his death in the series finale.

The question, which was originally asked on Facebook, and Stutter tweeted on Tuesday, asked why Margaret Murphy (McNally Sagal) didn't end up with caring for Abel and Thomas. "The obvious and practical reasons — Wendy was Abel's mom," Sutter replied. "Wendy also knew the pain and destruction of the life." He also explained that Jax's late ex, Tara (Maggie Siff), knew that Wendy "would do everything in her power to protect both boys from the outlaw life." Although he said that the most important reason was that "for better or worse, Wendy was family."

Tara, incidentally, was brutally killed by Jax's mother, Gemma (Katey Sagal) in the Season 6 finale "A Mother's Work." There was also significant fan backlash after she was killed off, which Sutter also addressed on social media. As he explained it, he "had an actress that could draw on five seasons of work to beautifully own that transition."

"Maggie took some clunky spins on the page and made them poignant and organic," Sutter continued. "I didn't worry about the hate or backlash because I knew where it was going and how it served the mythology. Hate is as important as love. It means people are being impacted by the story and that means I'm doing my job."

Along with all the questions about SoA, which have yielded answers about everything from the Christian imagery and the meaning of the homeless woman, Sutter also revealed he does have another series in the works. It's just been put on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic. "As soon as [the] pandemic lifts, I'm going to do a new web series, Sutter Thinks," he said. "We were into preproduction talks before the shutdown. Hopefully, it will still make sense to do it."

Sutter had previously talked about a new pilot he's finished writing but said it was "in limbo" due to coronavirus. He was light on the details, though he said that it would be an anthology series centered around music.