‘Sons of Anarchy’ Fans Sound off After Kurt Sutter Reveals Meaning Behind the Homeless Woman

Kutter Sutter recently stirred up the Sons of Anarchy fandom when he revealed the meaning behind the show’s ominous homeless character. Throughout the FX drama’s seven seasons, a homeless woman played by actress, Olivia Burnette would often appear. She would mainly appear to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) and only offered one line when asked who she was in the series finale: “It’s time.”

Throughout the years, the SOA faithful have come up with several theories as to who the woman really was. Theories included a guardian angel, Jesus Christ, the angel of death, a simple “watcher” figure meant to note when a game-changing event was taking place or a mother who lost her child when Jax’s father, JT, crashed his motorcycle — causing a pileup — as he died. Sutter finally settled the debate, offering an abstract answer to the question.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She’s the magic that anarchy summons and the mortality it extinguishes,” Sutter wrote. “She’s the bringer of eternal light and the harbinger of all things dark. She’s the ying, the yang and the yong. She’s the alpha and the omerta. She’s the first breath of life and the final gasp into death. She’s the mother, the father and the holy goat. She is everything you need and nothing you want. She is the chicken and the squirrel and all their broken eggs and rotting acorns. She is the binge, the purge, the hunger and the shame. She is you, me and your uncle Murray.”

It was a peculiar answer, but many fans absolutely loved it. While some were wanting a more concrete answer, some on PopCulture.com’s Facebook were just thrilled to get an answer from Sutter. Scroll through to see the reactions to Sutter’s reveal.

​

“And here I thought the whole time she was that girls mother ( her ghostly presence)that got killed when jax’s father JT hit the truck on his bike,” one Facebook user wrote.

“Angel of death and sympathy. Such a great character that always kept me thinking,” a second commenter wrote. “Sutter is the man! “

​

“Typical Kurt love that guy he’s a mad f—ing genius,” a third Facebook user wrote.

“I miss this show!! Mr Sutter you are a mad genius!,” a fourth commented.

​

Over on Twitter, the conversation was similar, with users praising Sutter and offering their theories up.

“Excellent! ‘She is everything you need, and nothing you want,’” one user tweeted. “you are amazing Kurt!”

​

“I thought she was a sort of a God represented as human,” a second Twitter user wrote.

“We kind of got all that from her acting & the way you shot her, but something more relatable is what we were hoping for,” a third wrote.

​

“Thank you. She is one of my favorite characters,” a fourth wrote. “I call ‘the Angel character’ since she didn’t have a name. To me she was always ‘balance.’ Or maybe that might be the pagan in me. Thank you for a wonderful series I am still seeing new things after 10 season re watches!”

“Man you are such a beautiful and talented writer!” a fifth person tweeted. “What a gift to be able to express so clearly and poetically. You are a beautifully twisted genius.”

​

“Gonna have to rewatch Sons again now, think it’ll be my 8th time,” a sixth user wrote.

“Dope! Dope! Always thought it was the ghost of the girls mom that busted out the window that was killed in johns pile up he caused,” another Twitter user wrote.

​

“Sutter you are a genius I have to congratulate you sons of anarchy is a masterpiece,” yet another fan commented. “l have been watching it since the first season came out and so far I have seen it about 15 times, now I am reviewing it because of the quarantine and I am in season 5. Regarding the homeless, I always thought it was the reincarnation of the angel of death. I hope you do the sequons (sic) and prequel of the Sons. Greetings from Italy.”

“In other words she is a matter of whatever perception you have of her,” another person tweeted.

Sons of Anarchy is currently streaming on Hulu.