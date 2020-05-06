'Sons of Anarchy': 7 Biggest Questions Kurt Sutter Answered in His May 5 Q&A
Quarantine has been rough on many people across the country. Kurt Sutter is doing what he can to help lift the spirts of his avid Sons of Anarchy fan base and give them some explanations and inner-workings of the seven-season series.
Over the past month, Sutter has fielded a seemingly never-ending amount of questions about his work as a creator, the majority of which directed at his hit FX series. Over the course of it, Sutter has shared which character's death hit him the hardest -- a non-surprise to many fans of the series -- what took Jax Teller so long to turn on his mother, and if he felt anything in writing the death of Gemma Teller, who is played by his wife, Katey Sagal. On Tuesday, Sutter was back at it on Twitter fielding some of the questions that came his way.
In this batch, Sutter gave an explanation on the hardest death to write, an answer to a strange phobia of Tig's, and discussed his decision to cast Charlie Hunnam in the main role. He also had a more light-hearted question come his way about what his cabinet would look like if he was the president on the United States.
Here is a look at some of the questions that stood out the most.
Q: If you were President of the U.S, what club members would you have in your administration?
A:
.@ndndish If you were the President of the US, what club members would you have in your administration and what role? pic.twitter.com/n1CNqifNTr— kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 5, 2020
Q: Why does Tig hate dolls?
Answer: My characters are all imbued with different parts of myself -- personally, trauma, quirks, and in TIg's case, phobias. I f------ hate dolls."
Q: Where did you guys get the wardrobe for Gemma, Tara and Wendy?
A:
question from Facebook. @misskellijones #sutterthinks #sonsofanarchy pic.twitter.com/mSP9d5ZtVa— kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 5, 2020
Q: What was your favorite death you've scripted?
Answer: "Great question, so many on SOA... had to be Gemma and Jax. They were the most emotionally profound and narratively justified. But some of the torture deaths on TBX were so much fun... I literally got to chop off a head, draw and quarter someone and split someone in half at the groin. Ah... good times."
Q: What was it about [Charlie Hunnam's] performance in Green Street that made you consider him for the role of Jax?
A:
question from Instagram @Lexialex #greenstreethooligans #charliehunnam #sutterthinks pic.twitter.com/8G5MZp6Rk6— kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 5, 2020
Q: At which point did you know that SOA had to end with Jax meeting his demise?
Answer: "I wasn't sure until the end of Season 6. When Tara met her end, I knew it would lead to Gemma's ultimate fate. And when that happened, there was only one option for Jax."
Q: Why did Tara choose Wendy as the guardian of the boys?
A:
question from Facebook. #wendy #tara #sonsofanarchy #sutterthinks pic.twitter.com/UTiYJKkx7O— kurt sutter (@sutterink) May 5, 2020