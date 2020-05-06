'Sons of Anarchy': 7 Biggest Questions Kurt Sutter Answered in His May 5 Q&A

Quarantine has been rough on many people across the country. Kurt Sutter is doing what he can to help lift the spirts of his avid Sons of Anarchy fan base and give them some explanations and inner-workings of the seven-season series.

Over the past month, Sutter has fielded a seemingly never-ending amount of questions about his work as a creator, the majority of which directed at his hit FX series. Over the course of it, Sutter has shared which character's death hit him the hardest -- a non-surprise to many fans of the series -- what took Jax Teller so long to turn on his mother, and if he felt anything in writing the death of Gemma Teller, who is played by his wife, Katey Sagal. On Tuesday, Sutter was back at it on Twitter fielding some of the questions that came his way.

In this batch, Sutter gave an explanation on the hardest death to write, an answer to a strange phobia of Tig's, and discussed his decision to cast Charlie Hunnam in the main role. He also had a more light-hearted question come his way about what his cabinet would look like if he was the president on the United States.

Here is a look at some of the questions that stood out the most.