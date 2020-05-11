'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals If He'd Work With Charlie Hunnam Again

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has spent part of his time at home during the coronavirus pandemic answering questions from fans, and nothing has been off the table so far. When one fan asked if he would ever work with Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam again, Sutter of course said he would. Jackson "Jax" Teller on the FX series was Hunnam's breakout part, and led to Hunnam being cast in blockbuster movies.

"Are you planning on working with Charlie Hunnam again?" a fan asked Sutter. "In a heartbeat," he replied on April 28. "I'd love to find the right project. Something that would stretch the both of us. And that's not too reminiscent of SOA."

When FX launched the first SOA spin-off Mayans M.C., there was hope Hunnam would play Jax on the series again. However, the show is set after the events of Sons of Anarchy, which had ended with Teller being killed. While promoting Papillon in 2018, Hunnam told Entertainment Tonight there was little chance he would ever play the part again.

"No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of that," the British actor explained at the time. "I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of, like, real bereavement."

Hunnam said he still had fond memories of the part, which earned him Critics' Choice Television Award nominations in 2012 and 2015. "I have his cut [leather vest] and, you know, people have been to my house and asked if they could try it on and I [say] 'No one will ever put that cut on again' and 'We got to respect that dude. He's not with us anymore,'" Hunnam said. "So I would never bring him back from the dead for something like that… It was seven years of my life. He sort of became sacred to me."

Sutter and Hunnam clearly still have a close friendship, as Sutter often shared throwback photos from the Sons of Anarchy production on Instagram. Hunnam has also joined other SOA actors at conventions, proving that the bonds between them can't be broken just because a show ended.

Sons of Anarchy originally aired on FX between 2008 and 2014, and is now available to stream on Hulu. Since the show ended, Hunnam has starred in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, The Lost City of Z, Triple Frontier, The Gentlemen and True History of the Kelly Gang. Hunnam is now working on Shantaram, an AppleTV+ series based on Gregory David Roberts' 2003 film. Production on the series was put on hold in December while American Hustle co-writer Eric Warren Singer finishes writing the scripts.