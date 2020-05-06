'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Will Have a New Series Once Pandemic Ends

✖

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has revealed that he will have a new series, once the coronavirus pandemic ends, and quarantine is over. Over on Twitter, a fan tweeted to Sutter, saying, "Please bring WTF Sutter back should be a proper podcast." This is in reference to a series of YouTube videos that the TV producer did a few years ago.

Sutter replied to the fan, explaining that he already has plans in place for something. "We are. As soon as Pandemic lifts, I’m going to do a new web series, Sutter Thinks," he revealed. "We were into preproduction talks before the shutdown. Hopefully it will still make sense to do it." Sutter's reveal comes after he recently sat down with Deadline to talk about the pandemic and how he thinks SoA spinoff Mayans M.C. could handle it. Sutter was fired form the show in 2019, but he still had some thoughts on how the show may have to approach the situation.

During his interview with Deadline, Sutter was asked, "What will be the biggest challenges in working in this new normal?" He replied, "I’d like to talk about the creative first." Sutter continued, "I’ll talk all about what I think those points of contact are and the adjustments that need to be made. But I think the bigger issue, almost is from a creative standpoint. How do you address it? Because you don’t want to hit people over the head with it, right? They’ve just come out of it. They don’t want to be overwhelmed with it, but you can’t ignore it, right? It would be disrespectful to the people who have suffered loss. I think initially, especially with shows that are, you know, present-day, it’s going to be a challenge. I don’t know how Elgin [James, his Mayans M.C. co-creator] is going to do it with Mayans. It’s a tricky thing."

Sutter then rhetorically asked, "How does it impact that world, and how do you maintain the energy creatively and acknowledge it? My sense is that it’ll most likely need to be a light touch, right? Like, you’ll need to see the awareness of it in terms of public and without it necessarily being the driving force and story. I think that there’s a real creative challenge in how to address it in shows, because we’ve never had to really do that before."

Finally, Sutter compared the situation to another major event that deeply impacted America. "Even 9/11, if you had a show that wasn’t impacted by some sort of security risk, you didn’t really have to address it, and it wasn’t disrespectful," he said. "But this is something that has affected the planet. You have to acknowledge it, but it has to sort of be a light touch, and I think that’s going to be a really tricky thing creatively. And that might ultimately be the bigger issue than any of the product."