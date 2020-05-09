'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals the Favorite Deaths He's Scripted

✖

Kurt Sutter has continued his extended online Q&A session with fans about all things Sons of Anarchy. On Tuesday, the showrunner was asked about all the "creative deaths" he worked into the biker drama during its seven-season run. Specifically, which one was his favorite.

"Great question. So many," Sutter wrote in his reply. "On SoA, had to be Gemma and Jax. They were the most emotionally profound and narratively justified." However, he looked at his one-season medieval drama The Bastard Executioner for the truly creative killings. "But some of the torture deaths on TBX were so much fun. I literally got to chop off a head, draw and quarter someone and split someone in half at the groin. Ah... good times."

The Bastard Executioner aired on FX back in 2015, one year after SoA had gone off the air. "It's sort of fun of jumping into completely different world, completely different time, completely different vernacular," Sutter said on his vlog at the time. "The toughest thing for me right now with the pilot is the story is all broken on my board here but you know trying to find different rhythms of speech and vernacular. I'm not writing it on period speech just because there's no actual recording of what that vernacular sounded like with intonation and everything."

It also marks the first show Sutter was involved with that wasn't set in the SoA universe since The Shield went off the air in 2008. Back in 2018, the SoA sequel series Mayans M.C. premiered on FX, which Sutter was eventually fired from back in October, partway through the show's second season. While Mayans was left in the hands of co-showrunner Elgin James, Sutter had also recently revealed there were two other shows he had planned for the world of blood and bikes.

"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans that the SoA mythology would be four shows," Sutter wrote, which listed Mayans, SoA, as well as First Nine and Sam Crow. "First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas."