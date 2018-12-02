Charlie Hunnam Reunites With ‘Sons of Anarchy’ Co-Stars

The Sons of Anarchy cast is back together again, and this time Charlie Hunnam joined in on the fun.

The cast of the beloved FX series reunites from time-to-time at events or while filming other projects. However, Hunnam is usually missing in action. He’s been busy transitioning into a blossoming movie career, with roles in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Papillon and the upcoming Jungleland, among others.

However, he reunited with a large portion of the core Sons cast while in Wrexham, Wales, for Wales Comic Con.

The reunion was documented by castmate Theo Rossi, known as Juan Carlos “Juice” Ortiz in Sons and Hernan “Shades” Alvarez in Netflix’s Luke Cage. Hunnam and Rossi are shown with three more of their former co-stars: Ryan Hurst, Tommy Flanagan and Kim Coates.

All four stars struck a pose for Rossi’s selfie, and it seems like they’re glad to be back under one roof, even if it’s just for the day.

Rossi also posted another photo earlier in the day with the castmates together again, with the exception of Hurst.

Rossi captioned both photos with hashtags for “Reaper Crew,” “SOA” and “Family First.” He also included several crown and skull emojis.

The photos attracted a ton of commenters, including some famous faces.

Luke Cage star Mike Colter took a stab at his co-star’s typical Instagram looks, writing, “How did you get Theo to change his pose?” with a laughing emoji.

Good Girls star Retta, a big Sons fans, sent love to Flanagan, writing, “Give that Tommy Flanagan a smooch for meh.”

Despite this fun reunion, Hunnam has spent much of his time since Sons wrapped to move past the project and his role as Jax Teller. He recently told Entertainment Tonight he had no intention of returning to the role in the spinoff series Mayans M.C., which just wrapped up its freshman season.

“No, no… I had the deepest experience of my career coming out of that,” he said. “I had become that character, had become so deeply integrated into who I was, I literally didn’t realize until the day we wrapped and we put him to rest and I felt I went through a period of two or three weeks of, like, real bereavement.”

Hunnam and company will be appearing at Wales Comic Con throughout Sunday, but there is no word on when the cast’s paths will cross again.