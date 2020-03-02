‘Sons of Anarchy’ Debuts on Hulu, First Time Kurt Sutter’s Series Streamed Since Netflix

Sons of Anarchy has joined the streaming catalogue on Hulu, beginning the next phase in the beloved show’s legacy. It was added to Hulu with a huge slate of other FX and FXX programming as a part of the ongoing consolidation of 21st Century Fox and its new parent company, Disney. Many industry insiders see FX on Hulu as a perfect match.

Starting this month, every episode of Sons of Anarchy is available to watch on Hulu. It comes to the streaming service as a part of the FX on Hulu program — an initiative meant to merge the two brands into one distinctive niche of Hulu’s sprawling catalogue. Many of the shows — including Sons of Anarchy — were previously available on FX+ before the service closed down last year.



As of Monday, all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy can be streamed on Hulu from any point, with any membership tier. The show is available in high quality picture with subtitles. There are also 15 special featurettes on the platform, all of which are clips from “Inside the Final Ride” of the series.

For many fans, this simply puts Sons of Anarchy back in their hands if they already have a Hulu subscription. For others, it may be the reason they sign up or renew their membership. Compared to Netflix or other streaming services, Hulu has a lot of different options to consider.

Hulu’s cheapest option costs just $5.99 per month, however it comes with advertisements spread throughout any program viewing. For those that are already used to cable or broadcast TV, this is not a huge deal. The commercial breaks on Hulu are typically shorter and more spread out than regular TV, though they sometimes play the same ad over and over again, which can grow frustrating compared to the localized breaks on TV.

Users can upgrade to Hulu (No Ads) for $11.99 per month, which will spare them the commercials and allow them to download content to a mobile device so they can watch it on the go without racking up data charges. These two lower tiers each allow users to watch on two screens at once, but an Unlimited Screens Add-on is available for an additional $9.99 per month.

From there, Hulu jumps in price considerably, with Hulu + Live TV costing $54.99 per month. The plan is a suitable replacement for cable in many cases, giving fans access to live programming and events like sports or awards shows. Finally, the highest tier, Hulu (No Ads) + Live TV goes for $60.99 per month.

Still, for those looking to watch Sons of Anarchy and other FX programming like Atlanta, Devs and Dave and many more, Hulu may be a worthwhile investment. It helps that the service can be bundled with other home entertainment essentials now that it is owned by Disney. A bundle including Hulu, Disney+ and ESPN+, for example, costs just $12.99 per month.

Every episode of Sons of Anarchy is available now on Hulu.