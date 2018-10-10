‘Sons of Anarchy’ Character Lincoln Potter Returns in ‘Mayans M.C.’ Episode 6

Mayans M.C. introduced a former Sons of Anarchy adversary to the new series, at the end of a particularly shocking episode.

Spoilers ahead for Mayans M.C. episode 6.

Tuesday’s all new episode, titled “Gato/Mis,” had a fair share of gasp-worthy moments, but the kicker came at the end of the hour, when EZ Reyes (JD Pardo) encountered Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) outside the Mayans’ scrapyard.

During the hour’s final moments, EZ says goodbye to Chucky (Michael Ornstein) and leaves the scrap yard and as he walks down the street, a man across from the entrance talks to him.

“Lovely night for a walk,” the voice says, with his head popping up on the frame.

“Yeah,” EZ responds. He keeps walking and puts his head down to avoid further conversation, though when he has more of a distance he looks back at the man.

Viewers then see Potter’s full face, sitting on a motorcycle. EZ, not recognizing the man, keeps walking.

Potter then speaks in Spanish to a cat who has walked to his feet. He picks it up and says: “Tell me my fine feline friend, you roam behind those rusty gates. What unspeakable truths lie twisted amongst the scrap?”

The episode ends with Potter petting the cat and looking toward the scrapyard, smiling as if something crazy is about to happen.

Sons of Anarchy fans will remember Lincoln Potter as an Assistant U.S. Attorney who attempted to go after SAMCRO in an attempt to get to the Galindo cartel and the True Irish Republican Army. The show alluded at the surprise appearance earlier in the episode, when it was revealed that the US Attorney’s office had started pressuring the DEA for EZ to give more information on Galindo now, as they mount a case take the cartel down.

The cunning and ruthless adversary played more of an intellectual game against the Sons during his time on the show — 11 episodes — though his efforts were crushed by the CIA at the end of season 4 when they got to Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam) first.

Potter is the fifth major character to filter into the world of the Santo Padre charter of the Mayans M.C., and given his history of trying to use clubs to get to the cartel, we’d say his resurface on Mayans won’t be an amicable one.

The Sons of Anarchy spinoff series also welcomed Chucky to the show, who is now working on the scrap yard with the Mayans. Gemma Teller-Morrow (Katey Sagal) made an appearance during the first episode in a flashback of EZ’s time in prison, and Robert Patrick’s Les Packer also appeared in a sequence in the pilot. Emilio Rivera’s Marcus Alvarez also plays a prominent role on the show, though only in a special guest star capacity.

Mayans M.C. airs Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on FX.

Photo Credit: FX