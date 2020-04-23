'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Are Flipping out After Kurt Sutter Teases Sequel Series

Sons of Anarchy fans received a bit of a treat from the show's creator, Kurt Sutter, on Tuesday. On Twitter, Sutter took to Twitter to share his answers to some of his fans' questions about Sons of Anarchy and the show's spin-off, Mayans, M.C. In response to a question about what became of Abel, the son of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), Sutter shared a major revelation he had about the mythology of the shows that he created. Naturally, fans had their own opinions on what he had to share.

"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans," Sutter wrote on Twitter. "That the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans, M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas. I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."

Of course, it should be noted that this was an idea on Sutter's part (Sons of Anarchy wrapped its run in 2014 and Sutter was previously fired from its sequel series, which he was co-running with Elgin James, in October). But, that didn't stop fans from weighing in on what he had to say.