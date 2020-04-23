'Sons of Anarchy' Fans Are Flipping out After Kurt Sutter Teases Sequel Series
Sons of Anarchy fans received a bit of a treat from the show's creator, Kurt Sutter, on Tuesday. On Twitter, Sutter took to Twitter to share his answers to some of his fans' questions about Sons of Anarchy and the show's spin-off, Mayans, M.C. In response to a question about what became of Abel, the son of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam), Sutter shared a major revelation he had about the mythology of the shows that he created. Naturally, fans had their own opinions on what he had to share.
"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans," Sutter wrote on Twitter. "That the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans, M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas. I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."
Of course, it should be noted that this was an idea on Sutter's part (Sons of Anarchy wrapped its run in 2014 and Sutter was previously fired from its sequel series, which he was co-running with Elgin James, in October). But, that didn't stop fans from weighing in on what he had to say.
There'd Be An Audience For It
I always figured Abel getting the SOA ring from Gemma left the door open for a spinoff down the road. I'd watch it!— Toby Wade (@CoachTWade) April 21, 2020
Please Let This Happen
Please please please, oh and did I mention please.— Pinny13 (@pinny13) April 21, 2020
They're On Board
This would be amazing. #NetflixOriginals for First Nine and Same Crow.— Carlos R. (@cfrivera) April 21, 2020
Would Love It
Please. Make this happen. Oh please. Like I want to know if Abel followed in his dad footsteps or what— 💧💜ǝᴉzzᴉlɐpuɐd💜💧 (@Pandafranceschi) April 21, 2020
Do It For The Fans?
Please set these plans in motion...What can we do???...It would be great to see the history and future of SOA...Netflix, Hulu, YouTube???...Shit Netflix is GIVING money away to some clown comedians, they could toss a little to some SOA lore. #Respect— Nate (@BossHogg216) April 21, 2020
Hyped
Just thinking about the possibility of Sam Crow and all the amazing twists and turns Abel’s life could take got me like.... pic.twitter.com/fEGk1Hs1Ek— Rangers Baby (@SoCoSuba) April 22, 2020
Hoping For It
I hope they do happen. Sounds amazing. Good luck with it if you do go ahead with it. Definitely be watching. X— Rachel 🥰😘😍 (@rachelsale1) April 21, 2020