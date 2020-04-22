'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Revealed a Ton of Show Details, and Fans Are Weighing In
Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been taking to social media to reveal a ton of details about the show, which has fans weighing in. Over the past few days, Sutter has been answering fan questions about Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. on Twitter. In addition to spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, Sutter has also offered his personal perspective on several elements of the shows.
In one example, Sutter addressed a question involving Maureen Ashby, who was played by actress Paula Malcolmson. Ashby only appeared in Season 3 of the SoA, when it was revealed that the character had had an affair with Jax's father — John Teller — many years back. At the end of the season she is seen hiding some letters in Jax's bag. Those letters turned out to be evidence of John's true nature. On Instagram, a fan asked, "Why wasn't there any blowback to Maureen Ashby for the destruction she caused by giving the letters to Jax indirectly?"
Replying to the question, Sutter explained that, unfortunately, sometimes minor things like that can't be prioritized in the telling of a story. "There were so many story reveals and mythology tethers in that season. It was impossible to give screen time to every cause and effect. We tried to focus in the ones we knew would play out in future seasons," he said. Scroll down to see more of Sutter's SoA and Mayans insight, as well as reactions from fans.
Jax's Fate
#ICYMI from today. #SutterThinks #soa pic.twitter.com/SQKvBDJe0G— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
Jax was heartbroken by everything. I believe blowing his moms brains out, was what pushed him over the edge.— B (@BrendaKL7) April 22, 2020
Trusting Gemma
#ICYMI from today #SutterThinks pic.twitter.com/gjPe3Ua5kU— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
Such a great ending. Full circle. I could not have imagined no other ending. I cried like a baby. Was definitely in mourning after this show.— VS (@Veruka7salt) April 21, 2020
I absolutely love you guys. I seen an interview that you basically wrote the role of Gemma for Katey. Was it difficult as her husband to see her in these "romantic" and dangerous relationships even tho she was playing a role?— Tina Spivey (@TinaSpivey16) April 21, 2020
Blood is Thicker than Water
#ICYMI from today. #SutterThinks #MayansMC pic.twitter.com/FlSL5NKTLR— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
Season 3??? Soon!!!?.— Kris Venton (@VentwithVenton) April 21, 2020
Killing Opie
#ICYMI #SutterThinks #soa https://t.co/h63PsOfNqc— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
Its been what? 6 or 7 years? I'm still not totally ok with Opie's death.— Alexis Ozz (@altron16) April 21, 2020
It was the right move in terms of storyline but it still hurts. I still think Opie's death was the turning point for Jax. More significant than even Tara's. 💔— Lockdown Ally 🦄🌈🛸 (@poetrynmadness) April 21, 2020
"The TBX Mythology"
#ICYMI #tbx #SutterThinks https://t.co/sCt82gb8nc— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
First Nine
#ICYMI #SutterThinks #soa #firstnine https://t.co/7VamypxAPl— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
What about a sequel with abel and thomas?— Nick Gibson (@_made_1995) April 21, 2020
Sons of Comedy
question from Instagram. Over to you- @KimFCoates, @TommyFlanagan, @Theorossi #SutterThinks pic.twitter.com/oC1SQ2GD09— kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020
Never laughed and cried (adrenaline giggles) so much in my life.— Tommy Flanagan (@TommyFlanagan) April 21, 2020
On set patter from @Theorossi Dayton @markboonejunior @KimFCoates @perlmutations Charlie @KristenRenton @ChiefRocka77 #LouisTranspo #SOACrew Best!
Was always a pleasure never a chore #SutterThinks
I will always be luckiest girl in the world to have been surrounded by so much talent. Totally unworthy. Smile on my face every day... I love each and every one of ya! The laughs, the teasing, the shenanigans... once in a lifetime fun. #LightningStrikes— Kristen Renton (@KristenRenton) April 22, 2020