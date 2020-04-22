'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Revealed a Ton of Show Details, and Fans Are Weighing In

Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter has been taking to social media to reveal a ton of details about the show, which has fans weighing in. Over the past few days, Sutter has been answering fan questions about Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. on Twitter. In addition to spilling behind-the-scenes secrets, Sutter has also offered his personal perspective on several elements of the shows.

In one example, Sutter addressed a question involving Maureen Ashby, who was played by actress Paula Malcolmson. Ashby only appeared in Season 3 of the SoA, when it was revealed that the character had had an affair with Jax's father — John Teller — many years back. At the end of the season she is seen hiding some letters in Jax's bag. Those letters turned out to be evidence of John's true nature. On Instagram, a fan asked, "Why wasn't there any blowback to Maureen Ashby for the destruction she caused by giving the letters to Jax indirectly?"

Replying to the question, Sutter explained that, unfortunately, sometimes minor things like that can't be prioritized in the telling of a story. "There were so many story reveals and mythology tethers in that season. It was impossible to give screen time to every cause and effect. We tried to focus in the ones we knew would play out in future seasons," he said. Scroll down to see more of Sutter's SoA and Mayans insight, as well as reactions from fans.