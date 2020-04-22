✖

Kurt Sutter has been an open book during the coronavirus pandemic. While in quarantine, the Sons of Anarchy creator has been hosting a handful of Q&A sessions on Twitter, which has been a welcomed sight for the loyal fans of the series.

Sutter touched on a lot of the series' biggest moments in his latest forum on Tuesday. Sutter was asked about the series' star, Jax Teller played by Charlie Hunnam, and why it had to end the way it did for him in the finale of the series that spanned seven seasons. The person who asked the question wondered whether or not his decision had to do with what happened to Tara in the Season 6 finale. "I think so many things factored into that fateful decision. Tara, Gemma, His father, the club... But mostly it was about ending the lineage of Tellers being associated with the outlaw life," he responded. "The mayhem had to end with him. He did not want his sons to follow in his path."

He then took another tweet to complete his answer in which he shared that his children, Abel and Thomas, were a major factor. Jax did not want them to be a part of the motorcycle gang lifestyle and wanted them to go their own paths.

It’s why he told Wendy to tell his boys that he was a monster. A murderer. He never wanted them to romanticize the life the way he did. He wanted his Abel and Thomas to create a new branch In the Teller family tree. An honest, peaceful branch. (pt2of2) https://t.co/JPpQcquMyq — kurt sutter (@sutterink) April 21, 2020

Jax was a hot topic among participants in the Q&A. Another user posed a question to Sutter regarding why it took so long for him to come around to the realization that his mother, Gemma Teller played by Katey Sagal, was a dark influence on many of the series' twists-and-turns. Sutter, who is married to Sagal in real, referred to it as nothing more than a son loving his mother and trusting her.

"Jax trusted Gemma because, no matter how much chaos she created, she was his f------ mom. And he knew her maternal love was strong and genuine," he wrote in the first of two tweets. "That’s why he trusted her. That’s why Gemma knew when Jax found out about the betrayal, he could only do one thing. The outlaw thing. In the rose garden."

Sons of Anarchy can now be streamed on Hulu.