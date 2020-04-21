'Sons of Anarchy' Creator Kurt Sutter Reveals Plans for Sequel Series About Jax's Sons

✖

Showrunner Kurt Sutter has continued to make the most of his quarantine. While the Sons of Anarchy creator has been sheltering-in-place with his family, he's spent quite a bit of time engaging with his fans on social media and answering some of their long-held questions about the biker drama. Such was the case on Tuesday when he was asked about what became of Abel, the son of Jax Teller (Charlie Hunnam).

"I had this revelation between SoA and Mayans," Sutter wrote in his reply. "That the SoA mythology would be four shows. Sons of Anarchy, Mayans, M.C., First Nine and Sam Crow. First Nine would be a limited series. Nine episodes. It would end before we began to tread on history we created in Sons. Sam Crow would be the fate of Wendi, Nero, Abel and Thomas. I can't discuss my current situation with Fox, so right now I can't comment on the reality of any of this happening."

So far, Sutter has only been able to realize part of that vision. Sons of Anarchy concluded its seven-season run back in 2014, and he was fired from its sequel series, Mayans, M.C., back in October, which he was co-running with Elgin James. While he's spoken some about Sam Crow in the past, he also recently gave an update on First Nine. However, it wasn't exactly an optimistic one, with Sutter bluntly stating that "the prospects are not looking great." As he mentioned with Sam Crow above, the project is in indefinite limbo due to Fox (and by extension, Disney) owning the SoA IP.

While Sutter has definitely offered some serious answers for SoA fans, including the meaning of the homeless woman, he's also had some fun along the way. On Tuesday, he also posted a question that asked if it was difficult for him to kill off the character of Gemma, played by his real-life wife Katey Sagal. Sutter explained that it wasn't an issue for him "because we didn't actually kill anyone."

For the time being, it seems unlikely that there will be another Sutter-guided return to his vision of outlaw biker gangs. However, all seven seasons of Sons of Anarchy, along with the first two seasons of Mayans, M.C. are currently available to stream on Hulu.