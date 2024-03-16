'So Help Me Todd': Skylar Astin on Working with Heather Morris and Possible Musical Episode (Exclusive)

As So Help Me Todd continues its second season, the series is starting to bring in some new faces, including Glee alum Heather Morris. Making her debut in Season 2, Episode 3, "The Queen of Courts," as gift shop clerk Judy Maxon who works in Todd and Margaret's office building. Judy sets her sights on Todd, and it could make for a very interesting dynamic.

In an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Skylar Astin revealed what it's been like working with Morris and having this new potential relationship for Todd, admitting that it's "honestly been a blast."

He continued, "I mean, normally, on this show, I'm pining for the girl. In this situation, with my newfound career-driven mind, I don't seem to have any space for it. And so it's been really fun playing that and not being so vulnerable in those scenes and just being closed off. Having someone else kind of, not just pine for Todd, but just kind of get a rise at him. And throughout the season, we'll kind of see what their dynamic kind of shifts into. It's a bit unexpected. It's not necessarily friends or relationship or both, but somewhere in between. And I just love her character of Judy and she plays a lot and is a lot of the second half of Season 2 as well."

Morris is set to recur this season, meaning that fans will be seeing much more of her and Judy Maxon. With more scenes between Astin and Morris to come, you can't help but wonder about one particular aspect. It's no secret that the two of them have a musical background, from Glee to Pitch Perfect to Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, and even on stage. When asked if he would ever want to do a duet with Morris or have a full-blown musical episode of So Help Me Todd, Astin said he wouldn't "be the one to get in the way of that."

"I'll never say no," Astin shared. "I think it would just have to be super justified. And I think those are always good ideas, and then you have to actually execute those ideas. And I personally think that if Todd ever tried to open his mouth to sing, it would not sound like what people know my voice to sound like. But I'm definitely finding my way of sneaking in some of my original songs and couple little jingles that I've written for the show into the show. So there's some Easter eggs if you want to hear me sing. But yeah, if down the line they want to have a musical episode, I'm open."

It would definitely be interesting to see a musical episode of So Help Me Todd. It does make sense that Todd wouldn't have the golden singing voice that Astin has, which would really make it all the more entertaining. For now, it doesn't seem like that will be happening any time soon, but knowing that he has sprinkled a little bit of his music does help. At least fans can still look forward to seeing him and Heather Morris in many more scenes together in upcoming episodes. Maybe this will be the relationship that Todd so rightfully deserves.

New episodes of So Help Me Todd air Thursdays at 9:01 p.m. ET on CBS' spring 2024 schedule.