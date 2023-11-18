'So Help Me Todd' Stars Reunite as Season 2 Premiere Date Revealed

So Help Me Todd is coming back soon for a second season, and some stars have even reunited ahead of the premiere. With the SAG-AFTRA strike coming to an end, shows are preparing to get back into production after the Thanksgiving holiday. Networks have finally started to reveal their schedules for midseason, and CBS' 2024 spring dates has a lot of returning favorites. Among those returning is the legal drama, and it will once again air on Thursdays.

The series, starring Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, will be premiering its second season on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET. It will again be following a comedy block consisting of Young Sheldon and Ghosts. Meanwhile, following a couple of encores of Justin Hartley's Tracker, the Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth will be settling into the 10 p.m. hour beginning on Feb. 29. Two hours of legal dramas will surely get fans in the mood to solve some cases, both unconventional and not.

Ahead of going back to work, the mother-son duo that is Harden and Astin have reunited at a recent event. The two actors attended the Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas 25th Anniversary Gospel Brunch earlier this week. Other stars were also in attendance, including Katie Couric and Nolan Gerard Funk, both of whom Harden and Astin posed with. It's definitely nice to see the duo together again, and it will make fans want Margaret and Tod back on their screens.

(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Atlantis Paradise Island Bahamas)

While February may seem like it's far away, getting a premiere date that is early next year is definitely better than nothing. Not much is known about the upcoming season, but most shows are expecting to have at least 10-13 episodes because of the strikes and the delays. It's hard to tell how things will go story-wise with fewer episodes, but it should definitely be interesting to see how it all comes together.

It will still be a few months until So Help Me Todd premieres, but it will surely be here before we know it. Fans can always watch the first season on Paramount+ to catch up before the new episodes premiere. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of So Help Me Todd on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET only on CBS. New episodes will also be dropping on Paramount+ the following day, so there are plenty of ways to watch.