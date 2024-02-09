'So Help Me Todd' Adds 'Glee' and 'Dancing With the Stars' Alum

So Help Me Todd is adding a new cast member! According to Deadline, Glee alum Heather Morris will recur in the second season of So Help Me Todd as gift shop clerk Judy Maxon, who works in Todd and Margaret's office building. "She has unusual ideas about the world" and takes an interest in Todd. This should make things intriguing, and it will be fun to learn more about her and what her endgame could be, whether it's good or bad, because it could really go either way.

As of now, it's unclear how many episodes Morris will be in. There are going to be fewer episodes due to the dual strikes, she may only be in a handful of episodes. It should be interesting to see how she comes into the mix, however, and if she will catch Todd's eye. Maybe the two could do a duet, considering Morris and Skylar Astin's musical background? That would surely be a way to kick off Season 2.

Meanwhile, Heather Morris isn't the only one to join the cast of the CBS legal dramedy for its sophomore season. American Horror Story's Sandra Bernhard has a guest-starring role as ambulance-chasing attorney Belinda Tuttle. She specializes in slips-n-falls, personal injury, and "working the court system to her financial advantage." Known as the "anti-Margaret," she is the "Queen of Courts" and seems to be a formidable enemy for the mother-son duo.

Morris is most known for her role as Brittany S. Pierce on the Fox musical comedy Glee and competed on the 24th season of Dancing With the Stars, coming in eighth place with Maksim Chmerkovskiy. Her most recent TV role was as Scissors on ITV's The Masked Dancer, winning the second season in 2022. On the film side, she appeared in the dramedy Cora Bora in 2023 and is set to star in the upcoming film Back to 1, which is in post-production.

It's going to be exciting to see Heather Morris back on TV and see how her dynamic with Skylar Astin is. Fans won't have to wait very long to see what happens, as CBS' premiere week is right around the corner following the Super Bowl. Don't miss the Season 2 premiere of So Help Me Todd premiering on Thursday, Feb. 15 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS' 2024 spring schedule