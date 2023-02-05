Jack White Sets 'SNL' Return

Saturday Night Live is taking the next two weekends off and will return with two frequent guests of the show. Woody Harrelson will host the Feb. 25 episode, with Jack White as the musical guest. This will mark Harrelson's fifth time as host and White's fifth time performing on the show. SNL airs on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET and is streaming on Peacock.

Harrelson's appearance on SNL will be timed for his new HBO series, White House Plumbers. The historical drama stars Harrelson and Justin Theroux as President Richard Nixon's operatives E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy, who were behind the Watergate break-in. The series was created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck, and based on Integrity: Good People, Bad Choices, and Life Lessons from the White House by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matthew Krogh. It is set to debut in March.

Woody Harrelson and Jack White!!! pic.twitter.com/jtuSDTeHmH — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) February 5, 2023

Harrelson might also give a shout-out to Triangle of Sadness. He has a major role in the film, which was nominated for three Oscars. Harrelson made his SNL debut in November 1989, and he hosted again in May 1992, November 2014, and September 2019. He will be the newest member of the Five-Tumers Club.

White made his SNL debut in October 2002 as one-half of The White Stripes. He returned as a solo artist 10 years later in March 2012. He also appeared on the show in April 2018 and October 2020. White's latest album, Entering Heaven Alive, was released in July 2022.

The White Stripes were nominated to join the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the first time earlier this month. The group was made up of White and drummer Meg White, who was married to White from 1996 to 2000. They released their first album in 1999 and continued performing together even after their divorce. Their most commercially successful record is Elephant (2003), which included the smash hits "Seven Nation Army," "I Just Don't Know What to Do With Myself," "The Hardest Button to Button" and "There's No Home For You Here." Their last album, Icky Thump, was released in 2007.

The other acts nominated to join the 2023 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class are Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, Iron Maiden, Joy Division/New Order, Cyndi Lauper, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Soundgarden, The Spinners, A Tribe Called Quest, and Warren Zevon. This was also the first year of eligibility for Elliott. The nominations will be announced in May. The fan ballot is also open now through April 28.