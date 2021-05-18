'Sons of Anarchy' Star Kim Coates Lands Major HBO Role

✖

The White House Plumbers, a star-studded HBO limited series about the Watergate scandal, rounded out its supporting cast last week. Former Sons of Anarchy star Kim Coates was among the actors who joined the project, which already features Woody Harrelson as E. Howard Hunt and Justin Theroux as G. Gordon Liddy. The series' script is based on public records and the book Integrity by Egil "Bud" Krogh and Matt Krogh.

Coates was cast as Frank Sturgis, reports Deadline. Sturgis was one of the five Watergate burglars. He served in the military and the CIA, as well as serving in the Cuban Revolution. He served 14 months in prison after he was convicted of conspiracy, burglary, and wiretapping. Sturgis died in 1993 at 68. Ron Hale played Sturgis in All The President's Men, the 1976 film adaptation of Carl Bernstein and Bob Woodward's book on Watergate.

The White House Plumbers will run five episodes and focuses on Hunt and Liddy's actions that ultimately led to President Richard Nixon's resignation in August 1974. Domhnall Gleeson, who starred in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, was cast as John Dean, the White House Counsel who played a role in the Watergate cover-up before he became a witness for the prosecution. Game of Thrones star Lena Headey will play Hunt's wife, Dorothy Hunt, while Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka will play Hunt's daughter, Kevan Hunt. Liam James will play Hunt's son Saint John Hunt.

Ike Barinholtz will play Jeb Magruder, the deputy head of the Committee to Re-Elect Nixon, and Yul Vazquez was cast as Bernard "Macho" Barker. David Krumholtz was cast as William O. Bittman, while Rich Sommer will play Evgil Krogh, a young Nixon aide.

The series is a co-production between HBO and wiip. Executive producers include Veep veterans Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, David Mandel, and Frank Rich, and Ruben Fleischer and David Bernad's The District. Harrelson and Theroux are also executive producers. Gregory and Huych wrote the script. There is no set air date for the project.

Coates is best known for playing Alexander "Tig" Trader on Sons of Anarchy from 2008 to 2014. More recently, he starred in Van Helsing, Pretty Hard Cases, Bad Blood, and Ghost Wars. In 2017, he starred alongside Jeff Daniels in the acclaimed Netflix Western limited series Godless.