'SNL': Jack White Plays His Beyoncé Collaboration, and Fans Can't Believe It
Jack White graced the Saturday Night Live stage for his latest outing this week, and he kicked his segment off in an unexpected way. Instead of starting his first performance with one of his solo songs, a White Stripes track or a Raconteurs single, he went into his 2016 Beyoncé collaboration, "Don't Hurt Yourself."
He only played a snippet of the song, which first appeared on Beyoncé's album Lemonade, at the beginning of the performance, but it was enough to get fans talking. While White provides vocals and production on the original track, some music fans just had not put together or forgotten that the Third Man Records founder was a part of it. This combination of joy and surprise had SNL viewers applauding as he went into the medley, which also featured The White Stripes' "Ball and Biscuit" and Blind Willie Johnson's "Jesus Is Coming Soon." Scroll through to see the performance in questions and SNL viewers' thoughts.
Jack White was like, it’s been a rough week for #snl music so let’s give everyone what they want and start with Beyoncé. pic.twitter.com/lSvyaSgVVp— Anne Marie (@AwesomeAMT) October 11, 2020
Jack White performing Beyoncé
(Relax... I know)— Rose Moira (@DizneyGolightly) October 11, 2020
#SNL pic.twitter.com/1YycRGG3EM
JACK WHITE IS PLAYING HIS BEYONCÉ SONG ALERT ALERT— kylie rae (@kyrae26) October 11, 2020
Jack White doin a Beyonce intro?? Gawd i loveeee himmmmm#snl pic.twitter.com/DytvyE0lmM— UV(Her Violetness) (@ultraviolettea) October 11, 2020
Ok. SNL. Wow. Jack White shred a song he recorded with Beyonce?!? Slid in a tribute to Eddie Van Halen, while playing a EVH custom guitar on Lazaretto. AND, his bass player wore a John Prine tshirt on what would have been his 74th birthday. Bravo 👏👏👏💕💕💕 https://t.co/hebZoifSj6— Mrjlindy (@mrjlindy) October 11, 2020
Jack White and Beyonce need to a Rock album together. #SNL— Juju (@juju_bad) October 11, 2020
That Jack White opening was from his feature on Beyoncé’s Don’t Hurt Yourself and wow what a whole ass performance and mood for 2020!— Leanne O (@TImshel_Hope) October 11, 2020