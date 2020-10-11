Jack White graced the Saturday Night Live stage for his latest outing this week, and he kicked his segment off in an unexpected way. Instead of starting his first performance with one of his solo songs, a White Stripes track or a Raconteurs single, he went into his 2016 Beyoncé collaboration, "Don't Hurt Yourself."

He only played a snippet of the song, which first appeared on Beyoncé's album Lemonade, at the beginning of the performance, but it was enough to get fans talking. While White provides vocals and production on the original track, some music fans just had not put together or forgotten that the Third Man Records founder was a part of it. This combination of joy and surprise had SNL viewers applauding as he went into the medley, which also featured The White Stripes' "Ball and Biscuit" and Blind Willie Johnson's "Jesus Is Coming Soon." Scroll through to see the performance in questions and SNL viewers' thoughts.