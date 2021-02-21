'SNL': 'Weekend Update' Jokes About Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Divorce

✖

As always, Saturday Night Live's Weekend Update segment featured the two anchors, Michael Che and Colin Jost, joking about current events that have taken place over the last week. One of the biggest reports from the entertainment world revolved around Kim Kardashian and Kanye West getting a divorce. So, of course, the anchors addressed the "Kimye" divorce news during the Weekend Update segment with a light-hearted joke.

Che was tasked with addressing the news about Kardashian and West's divorce on Weekend Update. Not only did he joke about their split, but he also managed to throw in a reference to the rapper's Yeezy footwear line. He joked, "Kim Kardashian has filed for divorce from Kanye West. And I really sympathize with Kanye because I know from experience how difficult it is to move that many sneakers out of a white lady's apartment." SNL's Weekend Update segment came only a day after it was announced that Kardashian officially filed to divorce West.

On Friday, Kardashian reportedly filed to divorce West after nearly seven years of marriage, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The pair share four children together — North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is reportedly asking for joint legal and physical custody of their kids. It has also been reported that Kardashian and West had a prenuptial agreement in place, which will make their divorce proceedings much simpler as neither is said to be contesting the terms in the document.

Even though the two are getting a divorce, Kardashian and her family are determined to keep West "a part of their family." They reportedly still want to make sure that he is involved in the crew, especially as he is the father to Kardashian's four children. An insider told InTouch Weekly, “The family is all on board with not making anyone out to be the bad guy. Kanye will always be a part of the Kardashian and Jenner families.” The source added, "The family will always love him as the father to Kim's children." Prior to the news of Kardashian filing for divorce, it was widely rumored that the reality star and the rapper were headed for a split. According to a source, Kardashian and West's marriage hit a "point of no return" and that they spent the holidays apart, again, per InTouch Weekly. The insider continued, “Neither of them was happy with the way things were going. They tried papering over the cracks, but you can’t fix what is broken.”