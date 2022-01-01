‘SNL’ Paying Tribute to Betty White by Re-Airing Her Classic Episode in Wake of Her Death

Adding to the list of Betty White tributes, Saturday Night Live will honor the late icon Betty White with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted. The encore airs tonight, Jan. 1. Jay-Z is the musical guest. White made history as the oldest person to host the late-night comedy show. At the time, she was 88. She appeared in every skit. The episode was a massive hit, with over 12 million viewers. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT after a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM.

The gig came after a Facebook campaign was set up, urging NBC to invite the Golden Girls star to headline the show. David Matthews of San Antonio, TX helped to launch the page, titled “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” The petition drew hundreds of thousands of supporters.

No one was more excited about the gig than White herself. Pop Sugar reports that ahead of the show, White spoke with reporters about how what to expect, she joked that there was one thing she wouldn’t do under any circumstances.

“I haven’t any idea what I’m going to be doing,’ she said when asked what type of skits would be involved. “All I know is I have veto power if it’s something I really don’t want to do. And they promised me I wouldn’t have to do any nudity.”

White was nervous about cue cards, noting that she’d never been good at reading cue cards on a job. “I memorize everything or ad lib it,” she said of her preferred technique. “And I know with the changing scripts, and it changes as you speak — I know that won’t be possible. And with cue cards I hope I don’t have to wear my glasses. I hope the print is big enough.”

SNL favorites Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer, and Rachel Dratch appeared in the episode. The show announced the special re-broadcast on its Twitter page.