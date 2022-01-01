‘The Golden Girls’ Marathon to Air in Honor of Betty White After Death at 99

CMT is joining in on paying tribute to Betty White. The network has announced an all-day Golden Girls marathon. The marathon is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 3, and begins at 9 a.m. ET. It will run through 4 a.m. ET the following day and consist of back-to-back episodes featuring “the best” of White’s character, Rose Nyland. White played the popular character from 1985 to 1992.

“We are deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Betty White. She was an icon who blazed many trails,” a spokesperson for CMT said in a statement, as reported by Entertainment Tonight. “Our hearts go out to her friends and legions of fans around the world during this difficult time.”

White was the last living cast member of the iconic sitcom. In a July 2021 interview with OK! Magazine, White spoke of outliving her co-stars, “I can’t believe I’m the only one left because I [was] the oldest!” she said. She also spoke of their instant chemistry, saying: “We showed up for the readthrough [and] it was like batting a tennis ball over the net. It was so exciting to be with four people with that chemistry — I’ll never forget that first read. It was like we had been working together forever! I still get goosebumps thinking about it.”

White died on Dec. 31 at the age of 99. She was set to turn 100 on Jan. 21. Just days before her death, PEOPLE Magazine shared their feature with White about the secrets to her long and happy life.

“I’m so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age,” she said. “It’s amazing,” adding that, being “born a cockeyed optimist” contributed to her positive outlook. “I got it from my mom, and that never changed,” she added. “I always find the positive.”

White also joked about her diet, saying “I try to avoid anything green. I think it’s working.” it was widely reported that her favorite libation was vodka over ice, even in her later years.

The Mary Tyler Moore Show star was to be celebrated with a movie event, Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration. The celebration is still scheduled to air in her honor.