'SNL' Skewers Rudy Guiliani After 'Borat' Scandal

✖

Saturday Night Live went after former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani this weekend for the footage that shows him sexually harassing a young woman. Giuliani was exposed in the new Borat sequel trying to initiate a sexual encounter with a girl he had been told was 15 years old. SNL referenced the shocking scene in both the cold open and a "Weekend Update" segment on this week's show.

In Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Giuliani returns to a hotel room with 24-year-old actress Maria Bakalova, whom he believes to be an aspiring reporter. The movie shows him lying down on the bed, undoing his pants and apparently touching himself before Sacha Barron Cohen bursts in in character as Borat to stop it from going any further. Giuliani now claims he was merely tucking in his shirt in that footage, and on SNL, Kate McKinnon did her impression of Giuliani "tucking in his shirt" — vigorously.

"It's not what it looks like!" the parody Giuliani said on SNL. "My microphone was stuck... on my balls. Is this another Borat? You've got to tell me if it's a Borat!"

The cold open also mocked Giuliani's recent claims against Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, which the sketch show wrote off as conspiracy theories. Meanwhile, in the news-style segment "Weekend Update," writer and co-host Colin Jost poked fun at Giuliani as well.

"You also know politics in 2020 is stupid when some of the best investigative journalism is being done by Borat," he said. "Rudy Giuliani is denying he did anything wrong after a controversial scene in the new Borat movie, in which he's alone in a hotel room with a female reporter, puts his hand down his pants, and appears to start touching himself."

"Unfortunately, we can't show you the video," Jost went on, "not because it violates standards, but because anyone who watches it dies in seven days. Giuliani defended himself by explaining that he had to lay down on the bed to tuck in his shirt, which I think is an actual punch line to a 'yo mama's so fat' joke."

Giuliani's scene in the new Borat movie was filmed in New York City in July, and at the time Giuliani bragged to reporters that Cohen didn't "get him" the way he has fooled other public figures with his improvised antics. In the scene, Cohen burst into the hotel room in an elaborate costume and shouted: "she's 15, she's too old for you!"



Borat Subsequent Moviefilm centers around its main character's attempt to wed his daughter — played by Bakalova — to an American politician, in order to build a favorable relationship with the U.S. It is available now on Amazon Prime Video.